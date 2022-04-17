7 films and series in which different societies are shown, some good and others not so much | Entertainment

With the great changes that our society is experiencing, It seems logical to think what the future will bring. Will humanity be a slave to robots or will we be able to live together in harmony? Will there be a nuclear catastrophe? Will climate change lead to an unprecedented collapse?

A dystopia is a hypothetical or imaginary society that often appears in science fiction and fantasy literature. It is characterized by having elements opposed to those associated with utopia. (places of ideal perfection, especially in the way of organizing society, government and the conditions of its inhabitants).

best dystopian stories arise from an ethical problem that already exists in our reality, evolved and exaggerated to give rise to decadent societies like the ones we are going to see below. However, not everything has to be negative. What if we manage to stop climate change? What if we evolve artificial intelligence to a level where we can prevent major diseases?

Since we don’t know what’s going to happen, here we leave you some series and movies that are framed at one point or anotherbecause not everything always has to be negative, as we saw in the previous one, about catastrophe movies.

7 Movies and series in which different societies are shown:

v for Vendetta

V for Vendetta is an action drama movie. Based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore. It takes place in Britain in 2038, after the rest of the world has faced nuclear war. It presents us with an alternative vision of this country in which a totalitarian, corrupt and abusive government has risen to total power.

This is where the figure of V emerges, a vigilante known by this name who will use terrorist tactics to fight against the oppressors and will ally himself with a young woman named Evey, (Natalie Portman), whom he saves from the secret police and whom he will make share in your goals.

Today you have this 2006 film available on Movistar+.

The Handmaid’s Tale

This series of great worldwide success, tells us the dystopia of Gilead, a fictional town in the United States, facing environmental disasters and a declining birth rate. It is ruled by a twisted fundamentalist and elitist group that seeks a return to traditional values.

On the other side are the few remaining fertile women, totally subdued. Offred, our protagonist, played by an award-winning Elisabeth Moss, is a servant in the Commander’s house, one more of the women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world.

In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between the Commanders, their cruel wives, the domestic Marthas and their companions, where anyone can be a spy for Gilead, all with one goal: survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

It is going for its season 4 and you can see it on HBO Max.

Akira

This 1988 film is based on a new Tokyo, built after World War III. In the rebuilt city, a young bosozoku gang leader named Kaneda and his friend, Tetsuo, become involved in a secret government project.

When Tetsuo finds himself in a situation that spirals out of control, Kaneda tries to save him. This leads him on a journey into a group of anti-government activists, greedy politicians, irresponsible scientists, and a powerful military leader.

You have this mythical anime available in Filmin.

Y: The Last Man

Originally planned as a movie, this series based on DC comics, all living mammals with a Y chromosome, that is, everything related to man, dies suddenly.

However, there is one exception (well, two), a young amateur escapist named Yorick Brown and his capuchin monkey, Ampersand. Although the survival of these is the center of the plot, the interest is focused on a world violently remade by a sudden disaster, now controlled by women in all areas.

It may not be the society we want, but we have all thought at one time or another what would happen if the world were in the hands of only women or only men.

At the moment it has a single season on Disney +.

The bicentennial man

This beautiful 1999 film, with an endearing Robin Williams as the protagonist, is based on two stories by Isaac Asimov, which follows the 200-year life of a robot in search of identity, friendship, love, and ultimately humanity.

Programmed to be a housekeeper, Andrew the robot learns that he is more than just a machine. Whether it’s faulty programming or loose wiring, it has a personality and, of course, feelings.

Over the years, enhancements will give him an improved facial expression, then human-like skin, and even a central nervous system. But he will continue, deep down, to be a robot, so will embark on a journey to be recognized as a human being.

the fence

There are not too many futuristic series that have been made in Spain, but La Valla is one of them and some of his post-apocalyptic images became popular when the streets of the big Spanish cities were empty.

La Valla is the dystopian Atresplayer series par excellence. places us in a Spain of the year 2045 very different from the one we know, in which the end of the world as we know it is posed. Olivia Molina, Ángela Molina and Unax Ugalde are some of the great faces of this production.

Wars, scarcity of natural resources, dictatorships and consequently, a society without any kind of freedom. The plot focuses on two sectors that divide Madrid: Sector 1, where a privileged few live with great wealth and all kinds of luxuries; and Sector 2, where the vast majority of the population lives in poverty.

Of course, it presents a discouraging society, which in a certain way our grandparents have already experienced and which, of course, is not so far from what is currently lived in many countries and war zones.

You can see it by accessing the platform from the following link.

battle royale

Lastly, we propose this film from the year 2000, directed by the Japanese Kinji Fukasaku, which once again frames us in a dystopian Japan, in which a class of randomly chosen students are placed on a desert island and told to kill each other within three days until there is one survivor, or they all die.

We are talking about an adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Koshun Takami and is considered a cult film.

In this film we are going to find characters who choose to play and kill their companions; others try to form alliances; others choose to take their own lives; and others try to find a way to fight their captors and escape.

Most of the story can be seen as a series of encounters that finally end with the death of one of them. With this we are going to see the social relationships between them, how these are broken and various intentions come to light.

The protagonist He only has two things in mind: protect the girl his deceased best friend is in love with, and seek out the friends he trusts to team up and find a way out.