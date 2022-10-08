7 films in which Artificial Intelligence is one more character in the story | Entertainment

The artificial intelligence (AI) is defined as the ability of a machine or computer program to think, learn and act like a human being. With this premise, it is more than clear that film directors and screenwriters were not going to miss this great opportunity to give the world of cinema great characters and movies.

The most conventional thing is that movies about AI present artificial intelligence as robots villains and aliens who are determined to control and destroy humanity, however, throughout history, We have seen all kinds.

And it is that, we are deluded if we think that AI is something simple. We are talking about something much more complex and interesting than a mere villainous presence and there are a wide variety of representations in the movies that demonstrate it, such as the wonderful C3PO and R2D2 or the endearing WALL-E, without going very far.

It is for all this that we wanted to investigate some of the best examples of AI in cinema and its different representations, because what better than looking to the future when the present is somewhat complicated.

7 films in which Artificial Intelligence is one more character in the story:

Her (2014)

Samantha, voiced quite surprisingly by Scarlett Johansson in Her, is going to let us see a total antithesis of the “robots are coming to destroy us” thinking. And it is that, here we move away from the basic concept of AI, to get closer to a more conventional narrative associated with another genre, romance.

Is movie is set in a world that could easily be our present day and follows Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix), a lonely man who falls in love with an AI system. Here we must open our minds, since we will delve into what love really is and what it means, through an atypical relationship.

Really, and although it seems strange, the writer and director Spike Jonze does a great job of integrating AI, especially with respect to what we discussed at the beginning, the voice, which humanizes Samantha. It doesn’t matter if we don’t see it, she feels like a whole character and fit to be loved.

Also, this one is going to have a personality, with flaws, goals and in love with Theodore, that will present the vulnerability of humans in a context of total dependence on technology that could perfectly be our present.

You can enjoy this beautiful story on Prime Video or Filmin.

Former Machine (2015)

In Alicia Vikander’s incredibly edited performance as Ava, we find a probable Turing-proof robot hiding in the mansion of a genius, slightly insane Nathan. And it is that, we speak of a strange creation that feels totally real and at the same time inhuman.

Ex Machina may be the best example of a movie about artificial intelligence, especially from the last 10 years.

This is mainly due to the fact that it seems to cover the entire AI concept integrated into a movie: the protagonist is a substitute for the human being and takes us into multitude of moral arguments surrounding thiswhile we see a thriller narrative arc that, of course, ends up hooking us.

During the movie, the narrative is going to completely blow up the lines of who is the victim and who is the villain of the story. We will think that it is Nathan, Caleb and even Ava, without ever reaching a common or clear point.

Of course here the representation of the AI ​​character is not black and white. Ava isn’t good, but she isn’t all bad either. And in this, the public is left pondering profound questions about the nature of AI.

If you want to enjoy a good time of quality cinema with some other reflection in between, you can enjoy it on Prime Video.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1970)

2001: A Space Odyssey is by far one of the most complex and ambiguous movies on this list. Since its premiere, its meaning has been continuously debated. Stanley Kubrick’s film follows a journey to find the origins of a mysterious artifact with the accompaniment of an AI computer called HAL.

This disembodied character is simply a computer in a spaceship. But it is also a computer that controls all automated aspects of this mission to an unknown location on a moon of Jupiter, and HAL knows it all.

However, as the journey continues, HAL begins to malfunction. The implications of this become a threat to the lives of those on the spaceship and humanity in general.

Time, space, human nature, evolution… are themes that are explored through non-linear storytelling and sudden, unexplained cuts that are sure to blow your mind. You decide whether for better or for worse. If you want to give it a try (or a second or third), you can watch it on HBO Max.

Ghost in the Shell (1996)

This cyberpunk anime is going to unfold in a futuristic world in the year 2029. The film follows Commander Motoko Kusanagi, a technologically advanced cyborg officer on the trail of the Puppet Master. The Puppeteer, in Spanish, is a cybercriminal who hacks the ghosts (souls) of people to commit crimes, obtain information and recreate their memories.

The film is set in a time when cyborgs and humans mingle and cohabit. Instead, the film creates a natural setting in which the AI ​​characters are just like humans: some are good and some are bad.

In addition and thanks to the protagonist we will be able to instantly have a vision of artificial intelligence. Here we can see what are the similarities and differences between humans and AI. Through this point of view, we will also be able to empathize with the AI ​​characters.

It is available on MovistarPlus+. Note that in 2017, Scarlett Johansson took on the role of the protagonist to make a remote version of the anime, which you can see on Prime Video.

Minority Report (2002)

Steven Spielberg’s AI movie Minority Report follows John (Tom Cruise), a law enforcement officer, who is framed for a murder he will commit in the future. In this film from the early 2000s, our protagonist uses a technology from the future that allows the police to catch criminals before they have committed a crime.

However, there will not be too much of an argument in the film when he will be accused of the future murder of a man he does not know and must prove his innocence: Is he being set up or is he a criminal from the start?

And, let’s stop for a moment to assess what we are talking about: a world in which technology has become so powerful that someone can be convicted of a crime before even committing it.

In Minority Report, the AI ​​is represented through the Precogs, the twins who possess psychic abilities. Precogs see murders before they happen, allowing law enforcement to pursue crime before it is committed. Rather than physical cyborg-like AI robots, here he explores AI through the use of human beings.

Therefore, instead of having the AI ​​as the protagonist, Spielberg uses it as the trigger for all the events that subsequently occur.

BladeRunner (1982)

The history follows Deckard (Harrison Ford), a cop who is tasked with hunting down criminal humanoids known as “replicants.” At first, these are presented as dangerous and rebellious humanoids.

Of course, Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, takes us deep into artificial intelligence through the use of an action movie narrative.

However, here comes the problem and it is when that fine line of villains and heroes begins to unravel. Uncertainty about the replicants arises: are they really as evil as they are presented?

Once again, this is an AI movie that challenges the audience to distinguish the boundaries between humans and technology. By blurring the lines, the film encourages audiences to question their own humanity and morality, rather than simply falling into a flat narrative about who is good and who is bad.

You can watch it on HBO Max. In 2017, the sequel Blade Runner 2049 came out in theaters, which you can now watch on Netflix.

War Games (1983)

Let’s go back to one of the old ones, one of those first films that dealt with this theme with such good taste. We are talking about Wargames, a movie with a simple plot: David, a student with a knack for hacking, inadvertently activates an AI system that escalates conflicts between the United States and the USSR to the level of World War III.

At its core, the film is a coming of age story about an irresponsible young man who will have to deal with a big problem.

Beyond all this we find a warning about 1º the consequences of the technology unsafe war; 2nd how important it is to have a human contribution in decision making by computer; and 3rd how prejudice and misinformation can cause a major disaster.

As well, Joshua the computer knows the most viable scenarios for a successful outcome in a warbut should humans go the route Joshua proposes, or even heed the information he is providing?

It's a must in all its entirety when it comes to the world of technology, AI and movies, so you can see it on Filmin.