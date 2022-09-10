7 films of which you surely remember the protagonist, but not the story they tell | Entertainment

How many movies have we seen and forgotten in 10 minutes? The brain has an amazing capacity to eliminate what we don’t like or what doesn’t work, that for something there is a limit of things that we can retain within those four walls.

It happened to us in Mathematics class at school, in the long days of Catechesis and, of course, at work, when there is a new online platform for which you have to take a four-hour course to learn to master it.

This mechanism also works with movies. When we see a very bad one, it is usual to forget it. That or remember her for the rest of our lives, cursing the moment we decided to see her and regretting the 7 (or more euros) that the cinema ticket cost us at the time.

Today we are going to focus on those movies that are so weak that, after a few years, we don’t remember what the movie was about, we only remember that that actor or actress that we like so much came out and nothing else. What is known as the “oh yes, Bruce Willis was in that movie, but I had no idea what was going on” effect.

Without further delay, let’s go with the list, hand-selected among the worst movies, where we only remember the protagonist, nothing else. Something that we can never thank our brain enough for. No one loves and protects us more than him.

7 movies in which you surely remember the protagonist, but not the story they tell

The book of Eli

In an apocalyptic future, 30 years after the “shining” that wiped out almost all of civilized society, a few humans survive in an incredibly harsh and arid environment.

Rape, cannibalism and savagery prevail in some ruined cities where the strongest and the one who owns the water imposes his law. Wandering the highway, a lone warrior heads west with only one mission: to protect a mysterious book he carries in his backpack.

Does the synopsis sound great? Well, the truth is that it is one of the worst adventure movies that have been shot in recent decades, with a Denzel Washington who does not do a bad job, but who is buried under a horrible script and a worse execution.

The film is available on Netflix, in case you dare to have a hard time watching a film that has all its weight in a detail at the end of the film. Seeing it is your decision, don’t blame us for those two hours of footage.

Title : The book of Eli

: The book of Eli Release date : 2010

: 2010 Duration : 1:57 hours

: 1:57 hours Platform: Netflix

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

In the midst of the Victorian Era, the English government lives in panic because it does not know how to stop a diabolical plan, whose objective is to achieve world domination.

The only solution to dismantle the Machiavellian project is to hire the greatest adventurers: Allan Quatermain, Dr. Henry Jekyll, Captain Nemo, and Dorian Gray. And although it is based on a series of fantastic comics by Alan Moore, the film was an absolute disaster.

If you ask any kid who in the 2000s was old enough to make a glass of milk himself, he will tell you that he remembers Sean Connery, not much else. This film went down in history for being the last audiovisual production that starred the most beloved English gentleman of the 20th century.

As an action-adventure movie, peppered with lots of special effects, it sucks. As an adaptation of the comic it is worse. The only thing that is saved is being able to see Sean Connery playing his last role. It’s worth retiring like that.

Title : The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Release date : 2003

: 2003 Duration : 1:50 hours

: 1:50 hours Platform:Disney+

Battlefield: Earth

In the year 3000 there are no more cities or nations, the Earth is a desolate wasteland and the human race is on the verge of extinction. For a thousand years, an evil race of aliens, the Psychlo, annihilated Earth’s defenses and enslaved mankind.

Young Jonni Goodboy Tyler seems to be humanity’s only hope… although the hope for real humanity is that we forget this movie once and for allwhich enjoyed a great cast that was not up to par.

This film is the perfect example of films in which we remember who was coming out, but not what they were about. In Battlefield: Earth the two protagonists were John Travolta and Forest Whitaker, almost nothing. Unfortunately it was a total slop.

With a 2.5 on Filmaffinity and another 2.5 on IMDb, the movie is so bad that no streaming service has wanted to take over its rights. Right now it’s impossible to see it, unless you have the VHS or DVD at home, from when it came out in the 2000s.

Title : Battlefield: Earth

: Battlefield: Earth Release date : 2000

: 2000 Duration : 1:55 hours

: 1:55 hours Platform: none

Reminiscence

Nick Bannister, a private investigator who delves into the dark and seductive world of the past, helps his clients recover lost memories. He lives on the shores of the Miami coast, which is largely submerged under the sea.

One day, his life changes when Mae, a new client, appears.. Although Mae only goes to her office to find a lost object, she will become a dangerous obsession. As Bannister tries to find the reason for Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy.

Another movie full of top-level actors of which we only remember that Hugh Jackman was on the cover, with all its good bearing (knob included). Although it is a fairly intimate film, its passage through the box office was a disaster, with a really bad script.

If you have seen it and do not remember, it is normal. What you may not forget is Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Daniel Wu… we don’t know what filter their agents did.

Title : Reminiscence

: Reminiscence Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1:55 hours

: 1:55 hours Platform: HBOMax

RIPD Deadly Police Department

Although Nick is a cop who has just been killed, he is recruited to work with Roy, an agent who died hundreds of years ago. Both are part of the “Rest In Peace Department”, which is in charge of persecuting the demons that inhabit the world of the living and sending them to hell.

Nick has a hard time coming to grips with his dead status, and he doesn’t accept being away from his wife, to which it sends repeated signals so that it perceives its presence. At least, thanks to his post-mortem employment, the young agent will be able to work on his own murder case.

Yes, the faces on the cover are Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges, two titans of acting and the big screen. That is why we are talking about it now, when it is one of the worst films shot in the past decade.

And the worst thing is that Kevin Bacon and Mary-Louise Parker also come out. The only thing that those who saw her at the time of her remember is that her main character died and then shot, little else.

Title : RIPD Deadly Police Department

: RIPD Deadly Police Department Release date : 2013

: 2013 Duration : 1:35 am

: 1:35 am Platform: Google Play

Sahara

The great explorer and adventurer Dirk Pitt, who works for a government agency that protects the seabed, embarks on the great adventure of his life traveling through the most dangerous regions of West Africa in search of a treasure called “The Ship of Death” .

When he and his assistant realize that the ship may be related to some mysterious deaths, they will have to use all their intelligence and skills to help Doctor Eva Rojas, also involved in the case. She is investigating the spread of a deadly virus.

It is logical that you do not remember what the film was about, it was terrible, with a terrifying script (and not because the film was terrifying, precisely). In Spain they talked about her for a single reason: Penelope Cruz.

The Spanish actress, then a budding star in Hollywood, starred in the film alongside Matthew McConaughey and Steve Zahn.. For these three, Sahara had a lot of attention and expectation. And these three were not able to avoid the fatal accident that was the release of that film.

Title : Saharan

: Saharan Release date : 2005

: 2005 Duration : 2:04 hours

: 2:04 hours Platform: AppleTV+

John Carter

John Carter is a veteran captain of the Confederation army, who, once mysteriously transferred to the red planet, must take part in the conflict of its inhabitants upon discovering that the survival of its inhabitants is in his hands.

Together with Tras Tarkas and the captivating Princess Dejah Thoris, John Carter will live an adventure full of dangers. This film nearly ruined Disney, and was the company’s biggest flop in decades.

Starring Taylor Kitsch, one of the most promising actors of that time, the film did not convince anyone, not even the smallest of the house. All sequels were canceled and an attempt was made to bury.

If you have two hours of your life left over, Disney+ itself recently uploaded it to its streaming platform, so you can find it and watch it in good image quality… of course, the film is still just as bad.

Title : John Carter

: John Carter Release date : 2012

: 2012 Duration : 2:14 hours

: 2:14 hours Platform:Disney+

So far our list of movies with memorable leads and forgettable scripts.

Do you remember any more? Do you have any movie that comes to mind with this curious feature?