7 films that help understand Afghanistan

Travel to Kandahar (2001) by Mohsen Makhmalbaf

Among the best known names in Iranian cinema, with Travel to Kandahar, set in Afghanistan, Mohsen Makhmalbaf makes his film perhaps best known in the West. Which seems the tragic mirror of what is happening now. Nafas is an Afghan refugee woman in Canada, where she became a well-known journalist. The return home is to save his sister, who has decided to end her life after the Taliban took control of the country. And doomed women forever. In competition at Cannes a few months before September 11: a sadly prophetic film, then as now.

At five in the evening (2003) by Samira Makhmalbaf

Samira Makhmalbaf receives the baton from her father Mohsen and tells what happened after the (first) fall of the Taliban regime. With the hope of those who wanted to believe in a better future. At the center of her film, the Jury Prize at Cannes, is the story of the young Noqreh, who, once the dictatorship collapsed, finally frees herself from the burqa, goes back to school and dreams of being able to establish herself as a woman and a professional. it was completely denied. His father remains the symbol of those who, however, do not want to change. And that sees Kabul as a city of sin.

The Kite Runner (2007) by Marc Forster (on demand on Chili)

From Khaled Hosseini’s bestseller, an all too illustrative adaptation (directed by the craftsman Marc Forster) which, however, thrilled a large audience. By bringing it to the attention of a people still submerged in the eyes of many. Through the story of two little boys, playmates despite the different social classes and then divided by history (above all, by the invasion of the USSR in Afghanistan in 1979), the novel and films outline a coming of age made up of great human and daily injustices, often (unfortunately) swallowed up by memory.

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) by Mike Nichols (on Prime Video)

Afghanistan seen through US foreign policy messes: this is the focus of the latest film by the great Mike Nichols (scripted by the equally great Aaron Sorkin). Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks) is a Texan entrepreneur who “takes the field”. And it manipulates Congress and the CIA to promote a series of covert operations against the Soviets in Afghanistan, training the rebels in guerrilla warfare. But in some cases, many years later, they will become Taliban following Osama Bin Laden… A ruthless and very hard summary, despite the comedy tone. And with a stratospheric cast: there are also Julia Roberts and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) by Kathryn Bigelow (on Prime Video)

After Iraq’s The Hurt Locker, which earned her the Oscar for Best Director (the first awarded to a woman), Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter (and partner) Mark Boal move on to Afghanistan. Telling, through the human and professional parable of CIA officer Maya Harris (Jessica Chastain), the mission to capture Osama Bin Laden, America’s number 1 public enemy. But the gaze is not (only) patriotic: behind it there is also a very lucid criticism of the American management of the conflict.

Under the burqa – The Breadwinner (2017) by Nora Twomey (on Netflix)

Oscar nominee, produced by Angelina Jolie and also known as Parvana’s tales, more than a simple animated film for children, that of Nora Twomey is a document that, in the light of what is happening now, has a very high value. 11-year-old Parvana grows up under the Taliban regime. When her father is wrongfully arrested, the girl disguises herself as a boy in order to work and support her family. Through the stories that her father told her, she will try to find out if he is still alive. A great little masterpiece, from the side of the girls.

War Machine (2017) by David Michôd (on Netflix)

Certainly not a great one war movie. Nor one of Brad Pitt’s most memorable performances, although very likeable and self-deprecating. But a grotesque work that knows how to deliver in its own way very well the mistakes made by the USA on Afghan soil. “We are here to build, protect, support the civilian population,” says General McMahon. Who arrives in Afghanistan acclaimed as a rock star and then is exposed, in his misdeeds of management in the field, by the press. Between true story and parody, Australian David Michôd still has the right clinical and cynical eye. Produced by Netflix, also in the cast Tilda Swinton and Ben Kingsley.