7 flirty hairstyles trending to look more girly than ever

flirty hairstyle Our social networks are flooded and we understand very well why: they are mega Dearfeminine, rejuvenating and very aesthetic, So much so that famous people like Hailey Bieber, Dove Cameron, Joey King, Elle Fanning and even Royal Family Like Kate Middleton, join in on this new trend that continues balletcore aesthetic,

The best part? These are so easy to make! And if you don’t believe us, check it out hairstyles What we’re presenting below is to inspire you to wear this style that perfectly combines ballerina beauty with your more feminine side. girls And pink. Go get your combs, rubber bands, barrettes and ribbons!

half tail

Let’s start with a reinvented classic: two pigtails, This hairstyle is the perfect combination innocence and style, To create this, separate two sections of your loose hair into equal parts, tie each with a transparent elastic band and then add some pink, lilac, blue or white bows for an extra touch of beauty.

Combine this hairstyle with your favorite lace clothes! Instagram: @emmaisabella16

curly updo

If you have curly hair or wavyYou will like this look. Gather the top section of your hair into a high ponytail and let your curls fall gently. As an adjunct, use become an xl In soft and pastel tones. It will add a touch of glamor and sophistication to your style!

You can also create waves with the help of a curling iron or iron. Instagram: @narita.studio

two low braids

Ideal if that’s what you’re looking for flirty hairstyle More casual and bohemian. Simply divide your hair into two sections, braid each section, and secure them with an elastic band. couple some pink Ribbon And you will be ready to be the center of attention wherever you go.