Health

7 foods that will provide important nutrients to women during the menopausal stage

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

When the menopausewomen experience significant Physical changes what can trigger different affections in the body, so it is important to properly modify the feeding to face this stage of life and help the organism to maintain good health, fortunately there are foods that can help you with this purpose if you include them in your diet daily, these are:

Dairy products

The menopause produces alterations in the regulation of calciumthat’s why it’s important to consume items like milk, yogurt either cheeserich in vitamin D and calcium that can help improve your bone health, making your bones more resistant. bones and avoiding the descaling.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How to activate ourselves when we are bad and without energy – Health and Well-being

2 hours ago

In the trenches against childhood cancer: “Not only the patient gets sick, but the whole family” | Health & Wellness

2 hours ago

a great exercise in historical memory on Amazon

2 hours ago

improve the symmetry of your back with this exercise

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button