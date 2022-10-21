7 foods that will provide important nutrients to women during the menopausal stage

When the menopausewomen experience significant Physical changes what can trigger different affections in the body, so it is important to properly modify the feeding to face this stage of life and help the organism to maintain good health, fortunately there are foods that can help you with this purpose if you include them in your diet daily, these are:

Dairy products

The menopause produces alterations in the regulation of calciumthat’s why it’s important to consume items like milk, yogurt either cheeserich in vitamin D and calcium that can help improve your bone health, making your bones more resistant. bones and avoiding the descaling.

whole grains

This stage also brings with it periods of fatigue Y fatiguethe whole grains can help counteract these symptoms as they provide slow-absorbing carbohydrateswhich provide enough Energy to carry out your daily activities properly.

Olive oil

The healthy fats They are an essential element in a balanced dietduring menopause will help you avoid high levels of cholesterol and they will take care of you cardiovascular healtha good way to add to your diet is with the extra virgin olive oil.

Fish

foods low in calories Like the white fish can help balance your feeding and thus avoid and regulate risk factors such as obesitythe tall ones cholesterol levels and the blood pressurethis way you can take better care of your cardiovascular health.

Olive oil is a good way to integrate healthy fats into your diet. Photo: Pixabay

Water

One of the elements that is not paid attention to when talking about diets and feeding for the menopause is he Waterit is important to keep hydrated and make sure your body gets enough of liquids on a daily basis to keep your body in good condition.

Birds

birds like the chicken and the turkey are rich in lean proteinit is important to introduce this type of element in your diet to counteract the loss of muscle mass which usually appears with menopauseit is also vital that you complement them with physical activity.

artichokes

Just as it is important to keep hydrated at this stage of life, you should also avoid fluid retentionwhich by itself can lead to more problems. Vegetables like the artichokes or the asparagus They can help you reduce and combat this problem easily.