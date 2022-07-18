7 good movies of Margot Robbie that you can see whenever you want in ‘streaming’

Harley Quinn’s first solo movie was a financial flop for Warner Bros, unfairly, as it’s a hilarious story with a brilliant leading lady. Birds of prey tells the story of Quinn after parting ways with the Joker. A break that leads her to become even crazier than usual in the saga of suicide squad and to show that it has never been as bad as they painted it. Along with Margot Robbie are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollet, Rosie Perez or Ewan McGregor in the cast.

‘The Scandal’ (Prime Video)

Based on real events, The scandal tells the story of three Fox News workers who had to endure sexual abuse for years by one of the television network’s bosses, Roger Ailes. The character of Margot Robbie is the only completely fictional character in this film for which the actress got her second Oscar nomination, in the category of Best Supporting Actress. Next to her, Charlize Theron Y Nicole Kidman They appear unrecognizable as two of the conservative broadcaster’s most revered anchors, Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carson.

‘The Big Short’ (Netflix)

Another story based on true events, the big bet tells how a group of investors bet against the US mortgage market in 2006, months before the system collapsed and the 2008 economic crisis began. Director Adam McKey wanted to show here the corruption and flaws of the market. Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, with a small role, make up the cast.

‘A matter of time’ (Netflix)

And, perhaps, Margot Robbie’s in this film is her smallest role of all those that appear on this list. But is that Matter of time it is a delight. A romantic story directed by the fantastic Richard Curtis in which its protagonist, Domhnall Gleeson, discovers that he can travel through time when he turns 21. He will use his gift to make the woman of his dreams fall in love, not with few consequences.

‘Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot’ (Prime Video)