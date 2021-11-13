7 good reasons why you should jump rope

Jumping rope is good for the heart, bones, muscles: this is how the game we used to play as children can help us feel better

Before finding him in the gym as a corollary of the various functional workouts, jump the rope – for many – it was just a childhood memory. A game appreciated for its simplicity: a rope was enough to do it. But one day, scientists discovered that hopping is not only fun, it also has many benefits for our health and the rope has become the Nevermore without of fitness. A few months ago an article was even published in the scientific journal The Conversation, where an expert in exercise physiology, Lindsay Bottoms of the University of Hertfordshire (UK), illustrated 7 good reasons why we should jump rope. Here they are:

Jumping rope is good for the heart – The rope has always been used by boxers as a training to improve footwork and general physical condition. The reason is obvious: jumping rope produces an increase in heart rate and breathing similar to that of jogging. According to Dr. Bottoms, it takes 10 minutes of skipping every day to achieve cardiovascular benefits. And again: “Jumping rope also improves our cardiorespiratory fitness, which essentially means that our body becomes more efficient at using oxygen. And a better cardiorespiratory form has been shown to lower blood pressure, improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation in the body and the chances of developing diabetes and many other chronic diseases ”.

It is a full body workout – The jump it is an exercise for the whole body which uses the abdominal muscles to stabilize the body, the legs to jump and the shoulders and arms to turn the rope. It therefore offers a complete workout rather than isolating just one part of the body. And that’s good: “Full-body workouts increase muscle tone, which will help with all daily activities, and increase our resting metabolism, which helps us burn calories even while resting,” writes the researcher.

Increases bone mineral density – Jumping rope implies impact with the ground with each jump. These impacts cause our bones to remodel themselves to become stronger, thus increasing their density. AND improving bone density and balance reduces the chances of tripping and falls later in the years.

Jump rope Increase speed – Jumping rope requires a quick movement of the feet and arms for this it is considered a plyometric exercise, useful for athletes to increase speed. Bottoms explains: “Many exercises, such as jogging, only improve cardiovascular health, while jumping rope has the added benefit of improving speed as well. The daily practice of the jump rope can help us run faster than before ”.

It saves time – Since jumping rope is an exercise for the whole body that requires speed and coordination, we could consider it a kind of high intensity interval training (HIIT), that is the type of physical activity where short periods of high intensity effort are followed by short ones. rest intervals. And HIIT has been shown to have several benefits over traditional resistance training.

Jumping rope is fun – “One of the most important things to consider in helping us change our training habits is that what we do has to be enjoyable,” concludes Professor Bottoms. “There are so many different ways we can jump rope. So we can create a varied workout that can also have fun “. In short, anyone wishing to try their hand only has to do it, preferably gradually and compatibly with their state of health.

