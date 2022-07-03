7 Great Streaming Sci-Fi Movies That Warn Us Of The Near Future

Thrillers and sci-fi stories that take place in the near future rather than hundreds or thousands of years from now are the most terrifying, because we can imagine those images of what the world would look like after a nuclear war, a natural disaster or some other devastating earth problem. we review seven examples that anticipate possible realities, although exaggerated, that are just a click away on your favorite platforms.

Dystopian realities that explore the unique aspects of artificial intelligence that impact our lives, the power of the media, the rise of fascism and populism. These films play with ideas that seem distant, but perhaps they are not so. If you want more science fiction movies, you can look at our lists of the best movies of this genre of the century, of the decade, of history or the series that you can find in streaming, or on Netflix.

Anarchy: The Night of the Beasts (The Purge: Anarchy, 2014)





Direction: James DeMonaco. Cast: Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo, Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez, Zoe Borde.

The first sequel to DeMonaco’s ‘The Purge’ is a very efficient depiction of chaos. Frank Grillo plays a policeman who must protect innocent citizens from hordes of masked assassins, some of whom have secret objectives. It remains the best movie in the franchise and reveals terrifying truths about why this holiday was created in contains the seed of the possible social comments included in the saga without coating them in the nose. After the events of the capitol and other riots with a hidden agenda in North America, it is a visionary work.

Ex Machina (2014)





Direction: Alex Garland. Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac, Sonoya Mizuno, Corey Johnson, Chelsea Li, Tiffany Pisani.

Between an episode of ‘Twilight Zone’ and another of ‘Black Mirror’, this disturbing, vaguely futuristic reflection on AIs stars Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson and Alicia Vikander under the baton of Alex Garland, who develops a Zuckerbergian figure that creates a humanoid named Ava exploring topics such as the nature of consciousness, sexual exploitation and responsibility with AI development.

Her (2013)





Direction: Spike Jonze. Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pratt.

A sci-fi romance marked Spike Jonze’s solo screenwriting debut. It follows the story of Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix), a shy writer who falls in love with an AI virtual assistant named Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). It received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won Best Original Screenplay. According to Jonze, it deals with the way we relate and yearn to connect, but he read relevantly our dependence on social networks and the biological effects of addiction and hangover that they produce. It was unknowingly an idealization of Netflix’s ‘The dilemma of the networks’.

The day after tomorrow (The Day After Tomorrow, 2004)





Direction: Roland Emmerich. Cast: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ian Holm, Emmy Rossum, Sela Ward, Arjay Smith.

In 2004, the world (well, the media) was beginning to grapple with the concept of global warming that had been studied by science many years before. A hot topic in news shows and documentaries made easier by the entertainment industry with the genius of disaster cinema Roland Emmerich, who used the concept of changing weather as an excuse to rip the world apart again, and although full of inaccuracies and exaggerations it took the political and scientific spirit to make box office and is still a good class of how it actually works. Now we are in crisis and the effects are being felt twice as fast, so it’s not so funny anymore.

Dredd (2012)





Direction: Pete Travis. Cast: Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby, Lena Headey, Wood Harris, Warrick Grier.

‘Dredd’ is a post-apocalyptic science fiction film based on a film by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra about a dystopian future where pollution and desertification have won, something not so far-fetched. Law enforcement also has full authority to carry out sentences (again nothing that far-fetched anymore) while fighting a local drug dealer. An ultraviolent cult classic that is a satirical exaggeration of certain current problems that already seem less science fiction and more speculative fiction.

Children of Men (Children of Men, 2006)





Direction: Alfonso Cuaron. Cast: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Peter Mullan.

An adaptation of a novel that concentrates ideas of this in the form of symbolism. An alternative world without children that portrays immigration issues very well (the images of children in cages would be seen only a decade later) and the effects of pollution and the economy on birth rates. Alfonso Cuarón handles sequence shots to add naturalism to his fiction and portray uA prophetic vision of Brexit and the decadence in which the West is plunged unable to abandon their own burdens.

1984 (1984)





Direction: Michael Radford. Cast: John Hurt, Richard Burton, Suzanna Hamilton, Cyril Cusack, Gregor Fisher.

The term “Orwellian” is used to describe a totalitarian state, media control and cartoon absolutism because it comes from the most famous allegorical dystopian novel, and this adaptation imagined the authoritarian landscape of Oceania for the big screen with John Hurt as Winston Smith, a “brood” whose job it is to constantly rewrite history under Big Brother’s supervision. All the master lines of the subgenre, from ‘Antz’ to ‘V for Vendetta’ are here.

