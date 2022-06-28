7 hairstyles that are perfect for those with short hair

These hairstyles come to break the myth that if you thought that short hair is limiting, you are going to have to give it a second thought.

A new day, a new hairstyle. Before you go on autopilot and reach for the same old styling tools you’ve used every day for the last two weeks (or more), take a cue from our favorite short-haired celebs and switch up your look with these new ideas. of style. There’s something for every length, texture and shape, from the edgy to the refined.

These hairstyles confirm that short hair is only limited by your own imagination.

Blunt and Straight

“One of my favorite ways to style chin-length hair is to let it down and keep it sleek,” says legendary hairstylist Sally Hershberger, famous for her sexy rock star haircuts. “This style is perfect for those with finer hair who aren’t sure of an easy way to add a little edginess to their look.”

To enhance the blunt lines of the cut, apply a heat protecting product like Oribe’s Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray, then flat iron your hair in small sections around your head to create a super defined and smooth look.

Mega Side Swoop

The trick here to mastering this super tousled and sexy hairstyle is not to go overboard with the product, which can weigh down the hair and make it look artificial.

“Just use a texture spray and maybe a curling iron if you want to add more defined texture,” says celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Et voila.

curly fauxhawk

“I love pixie cuts on people with curls because it gives a super short cut so much volume and vibrancy,” says Hershberger.

To achieve Jada Pinkett Smith’s lush, curly fauxhawk, scrunch some mousse into the curls on top of her head and use a flexible wax, never a rigid formula, to twist and shape the tendrils into the fauxhawk of your dreams. .

’90s Throwback

The 90’s are back, honey. Celebrity stylist Annagjid “Kee” Taylor drew inspiration from some of the decade’s biggest legends: Halle Berry, Toni Braxton and Monica to create this look for Nafessa Williams.

To create this fun retro look, take a small amount (we’re talking less than the size of a pea) of a styling cream like Afro Sheen Texture Setting Cream Gel between your fingers and roll it in at the bottom to create a thick and fragmented side.

Sculptural and Sleek

“I love hairstyles that combine traditionally masculine and traditionally feminine inspiration,” says Fitzsimons. Ruby Rose’s funky androgynous style is the perfect example.

Nail the voluminous, asymmetrical look by liberally spraying your roots with OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray, then tousling to create depth. Then, flip the top layers of hair to one side to reveal angles or undercuts on the other side.

Messy Bedhead

The wild and wavy look of the head of the bed is a godsend for laid-back people and believe it or not, one of the favorite hairstyles for those with short hair. Apply dry shampoo to roots and lightly spritz texturizing spray to ends for a totally enviable liveable look, no washing required.

half bun

This effortlessly swept half bun is a favorite style of off-duty models, made popular by celebrities like the Hadid sisters. “I particularly love this look on people with thicker, wavy hair,” says Hershberger. “It gives the bun a lot of texture and volume, plus it doesn’t take time.”

To achieve this no-fuss style, start by grabbing your hair at your temples, move towards the back of your crown, and then secure it into a bun with your favorite hair tie or elastic. Gently loosen the bun to give it a casual and lived-in vibe.

