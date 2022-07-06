7 health tips for your physical and mental well-being

Editorial Office (ALN).- For the World Health Organization (WHO) health «is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being; and not just the absence of disease or illness.

That is why we must think more about ourselves, in order to reflect and have better life habits; such as food, sports, sleep or hygiene.

The 7 best tips to keep our health in perfect condition.

Take care of food.

Eating properly has a great impact on our quality of life. It means providing our body with all the nutrients that are needed for its optimal functioning; as well as the risk of disease.

Take note of these simple habits that will help you eat healthy:

The basis of your diet should be based on fruits, vegetables and grains.

Always eat at the same time.

Do not skip breakfast daily.

Avoid eating between meals or snacking.

Reduce the consumption of salt and sugar.

Keep the body hydrated.

Be careful with alcohol consumption. Give up smoking. Do sport.

Sport is indicated by medical specialists, since it is one of the pillars of a better healthy lifestyle. Practice a daily walking routine for at least 30 minutes; leads to many good health benefits:

You keep the weight.

Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Promotes sleep quality.

Improves depression and thus self-esteem.

Take care of personal hygiene. Sleep well.

Not sleeping adequately can increase the risk of obesity; infections and coronary diseases. So it is recommended:

Have a fixed time to go to bed and wake up.

Sleep minimum 8 hours.

Wear comfortable clothes.

Have good mental health.

Stress is associated with leading a not very healthy lifestyle, that is why; that it is very important to learn to take care of your mind and your body. So everything will depend on your willingness to implement these tips or not.

With information from Veritas