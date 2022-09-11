7 healthy and nutritious dishes for the whole week

Need ideas of healthy recipes to eat during the week? we teach you seven nutritious dishes Y easy To prepare. And it is not always easy to combine a healthy eating Y balanced with a hectic pace of life.

Chicken, quinoa and vegetable salad

Salads are a very simple dish, complete Y nutritious. And there are many ways to prepare them. On this occasion, we propose a salad of quinoa, chicken Y vegetables. The first thing you have to do is season chicken breast. Do it as you like, but we recommend that you put lemon Y Garlic powdered. Then drain them well. Meanwhile, cook the quinoa with plenty Water. Drain when done and set aside to cool. After doing this, cut the vegetable, Skip it and add it to the rest of the ingredients. You will have your first dish of the week ready.

oven roasted artichokes

The artichoke is very beneficial for your body and cannot be missing from our diet. We teach you how to make this food a more appetizing and delicious. For this recipe you will need artichokes, olive oil, Salt Y vinegar. As the ‘youtuber’ explains Anna Easy Recipes in its channel, preheat the oven to 250 degrees and start dicing the artichokes, reserving the stems. Now give a few blows to the dice so that they open and then place them on the oven tray. During this step shawls a little salt, vinegar and oil. Put them in the oven and now lower the temperature to 200 degrees. While we have the artichokes cooking, we peel the stems, keeping the most tender part and cook them in a pot with a little oil and salt for 10 minutes. past 45 minuteswe take the vegetables out of the oven and we have another dish ready.

Gazpacho with avocado

The gazpacho with avocado quenches and hydrates a lot. This version is a bit different from the Gazpacho traditional, but it is just as tasty. The idea is to add the avocado to the classic gazpacho, but without taking the limelight away from the basic ingredients. The preparation of this dish is practically the same as the classic version of this cold soup. peel four tomatoesa cucumbera Garlicmedium green pepper Y half loaf of bread. Chop all the vegetables and pass them through the blender together with the bread. Add the avocado mixed with lemon juice and stir well until you have a compact mixture. Once we have let it cool, add a liter of Watera jet of vinegara tablespoon of oil and half a tablespoon of salt.

heura vegan paella

The heura is a vegetable alternative to meat chicken, which mimics its flavor and texture. Here we leave you the vegan paella of the Chanel Recipes with Heura. Put oil in a paella pansmall three garlic cloves chopped and two onions chopped white. Adele salt to taste and suffer everything. Then add the vegetables that you like the most and continue suffering everything together. chale a pear tomato chopped, agave syrup and a small cup of turmeric. if you like the Pepper and the organ, you can also put a little. After this step, put two bay leaves and remove everything. Add the heura and the rice and skip them. Finally, cover everything with Vegetables soup and wait for your homemade recipe to be made.

vegan chickpea tacos

These vegan tacos of garbanzo beans Y soy They have a basic preparation and you will love them. Chickpeas and textured soybeans they have many nutrients and its texture is like that of mince. Soak the textured soy, making sure it is covered. While it’s done, chop the onion and the garlic clove. warm up a little oil in a pan and cook the onion with a little Salt. add the garlic, spices and a chopped chili. Incorporates a tomatoes and a pinch of sugar and stir well. Add the chickpeas, mix gently and add the drained textured soybeans. Lower the heat and cook for about 10 minutes, making sure it doesn’t burn. the final mix should be thick, without much liquid. Fill the tacos with the mixture and that’s it. Venezuelan arepas are also very easy to prepare.

Salmon toast with guacamole

One of the fish healthier is the salmon and it is one of the favorites when it comes to cooking easy and delicious things. We wash well tomatoes and cut it into dice. We also peel and chop a spring onion. We cut one chilli and cut it into slices. We extract the pulp avocado and squeeze the juice of a lime on top. we crush well the avocado and mix with extra virgin olive oil and Salt. Add the tomato, spring onion, chilli and basil. On the other hand, we peel a purple Onion and cut it into julienne. Season the onion with olive oil and salt, and reserve it. We put the bread slices in the toaster, we spread them with guacamole and add the salmon slices. We finish by adding the red onion and a little olive oil on top.

Potato omelette with spinach

The Spinach Tortilla It is very nutritious and tastes great. The recipe we rely on is this one from the channel I’m hungry! and to prepare it they use the following ingredients: seven eggsfour big potatoes250 milliliters of oil, Salt Y spinach. Peel all the potatoes and cut them into thin slices. Now start washing and chopping the spinach. Pour the oil into a frying pan and when it is hot, add the spinach and potatoes. Add the salt and, when they are cooked, take them out and put them in the already beaten eggs. The last step consists of cook this mixture and you will have your spinach omelet ready. As a starter you can prepare a grandma’s jacket salad.