7 highlights of London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Marking its return after a four-year hiatus, it can’t be denied that all eyes were on Skepta’s MAINS label. Initially launched in 2017, the unisex imprint quickly carved itself into streetwear fabric, leaving an indelible mark with its futuristic tracksuits, wardrobe essentials and an iconic. gq Cover with famous supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Taking over one of London’s most iconic banking buildings, the highly anticipated revival welcomed attendees – including documentary maker Louis Theroux, fashion it-girl Mia Khalifa, British rap stars Little Simz and Stormzy, and more. chicken shop dateAmelia Demoldenberg – In a Wimbledon-like setting decorated with astroturf, a big screen scoreboard and a tennis net in the middle.

Describing the collection as an “evolution” rather than a conservative rebrand of it, Skepta’s MAINS introduced the “staples, crazy, beautiful, wearable clothes” that were first described by the grime MC himself during an interview . Inspired by the streets of London, the star-studded event saw the 41-year-old brand expand the imprint’s sartorial offering by introducing a wide range of elevated sportswear staples (read more about it here). There were also graphic knits, leather biker jackets, overalls and boucle bombers, as well as notable collaborations with brands like Beats, New Era, Puma, Emmanuel Khan and Timberland.