7 horror movies with aliens that will make you distrust what we can find out there | Entertainment

The classic movies of alien invasions, like some that we are going to see next, certainly had their horror scenes when they came out on the big screen and have given great moments of glory to the world of cinema.

These movies were totally intent on scaring their viewers as much as possible, utilizing the paranoid terror of shape-shifting aliens who want to wipe out the human race. as the central point of their plots.

However, it is true that little by little they passed to the side of science fiction until new ones have arrived on the big platforms or cinemas and They have been recovering that terrifying aspect that makes your hair stand on end. Some more than others, yes.

There are plenty of horror movies about aliens streaming right now, so we’ve compiled a list of some of the best. Gore, tense scenes, science fiction in its pure essence and all kinds of extraterrestrial forms is what you will find in this report.

7 horror movies with aliens:

Annihilation (2018)

Annihilation is terrifying in an unconventional way. After Lena’s husband Kane goes missing, she wanders into an area called Shimmer with a few others, hoping to find it and find out more about this strange, beautiful, but dangerous place. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t go well.

Shimmer is a bewildering place to say the least, and this movie is a good choice for it. fans looking for a different take on an alien movie. Annihilation does not leave a single detail untouched and creates a completely separate world with its own rules.

Sadly, it didn’t do as well at the box office as expected, even though it had the makings of what could be a classic sci-fi horror movie. However, if you want to give it a try, you can do it from the comfort of your home on Netflix.

Alien, the eighth passenger (1979)

This classic and mythical film is exactly what the title suggests: aliens with a bit of tension and fear. Alien is going to introduce us to the space crew that is aboard the Nostromo commercial tug. During their time in space, they meet a strange, rather hungry alien who breaks loose on the ship and wants to hunt them down.

Ridley Scott’s 1979 film Alien may not have been the first alien movie, but it is possibly the one that put this subgenre of alien horror on the map.

Of course, we are before the queen of all the films of this subgenre. And it is that this masterpiece, with Sigourney Weaver, turned into an iconic protagonist, Ellen Ripley, It is worth seeing at least once in your life.

For reasons of not seeming too heavy it is the only one that we are going to include in this list, but the sequels also deserve to be seen.

You can see them and you must see it on Disney +.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, these two films, because their sequel is already out, take place in a post-apocalyptic world in which alien creatures have descended to earth completely blind, but have an acute sense of hearing, and if they hear you, you’ll be dead in an instant.

Both one and the other are considered great pieces of current cinema. And it is that, it highlights an incredible sound design that is done to perfection, drawing you into those moments of suspense that will make you jump out of your seat.

Both films can be enjoyed on Prime Video. In addition, it is expected that there will be a third.

The War of the Worlds (2005)

Orson Welles’ original radio broadcast was arguably the scariest version of a possible alien arrival on our world. In this movie, an ordinary man will have to protect his children against alien invaders, how could it be otherwise.

Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) will play this complicated role and suddenly discover a fleet of very mythical and recognizable spaceships. with large robotic arms that shoot lightning.

What follows is the extraordinary battle for the future of humanity through the eyes of a typical American family struggling to survive in this contemporary take on a classic.

You have it available in MovistarPlus +.

The Arrival (2016)

In this film by Denis Villeneuve, Amy Adams leads this philosophical science fiction story about visitors from another world making first contact and what that looks like when it’s not a direct attack. This is when the question then arises, what then do they want? And the search for this answer is what keeps you glued to the television all the time.

A huge capsule, surrounded by twelve others, will try to contact our race and our protagonists will try to understand them, since they will be entrusted with the impossible task of deciphering an encrypted conversation.

The great drama will come when all communication attempts are null and another question will be raised: does humanity have enough capabilities to understand the response of the aliens before they get tired and finish off our planet?

Solve all these doubts, since you can find it on HBO Max, after leaving Netflix.

Extinction (2018)

This Netflix Original Movie puts an interesting spin on alien invasion movies. Michael Peña, our protagonist in this story, is going to play a family man who has some pretty dark premonitions that aliens are taking over the Earth, shortly before it actually happens.

As sinister alien beings arrive and begin to wipe out the human race, he begins to wonder if these strange visions might be the solution to the big problem at hand, pun intended.

Netflix has the key so you can open the door to this mystery and enjoy this great movie.

Signs (2002)

Directed by the great M. Night Shyamalan and starring Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Abigail Breslin and Rory Culkin, among others, this movie follows a family who find mysterious circles on their farm. With this I’m sure it sounds like you.

And the whole plot is going to unfold in this idyllic retreat with the manifestation of these terrifying circles that, it seems, are happening all over the world, sowing a total paranoia. Graham’s children will believe they are the aliens and the rest of the family considers it to be a joke. However, no one knows why.

As more and more strange occurrences occur, they will realize that something big really is coming up and it probably won’t be anything friendly.

Discover this great secret on Disney +.