7 hugely successful that were made on a shoestring

Success in the cinema is not always determined by the cost. Of course, money helps a lot in adding value to production, in special effects and in the unlimited possibilities of shooting and casting. But that doesn’t automatically translate into box office success. There are, in fact, some famous films that have found a perfect balance between low budget and interesting content thanks to excellent directing, acting and a captivating storyline. It is true that they require directors to have a thorough understanding of the film making process, often having to fill multiple roles, but they show that the most important thing in cinema is passion and determination. In addition, budding directors can draw inspiration from the fact that some low-budget feature films can compete with the multimillion-dollar projects of the big movie houses in terms of quality.

There are many more famous films made on a budget than we think. In this piece there are only 7 examples, let’s go and see them together.

1) The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project is the demonstration that you can make a cult with little money: in fact, at the disposal of the two first-time directors there were approximately 60,000 dollars, which had risen to 200,000-750,000 (depending on the sources) in post-production. They earned about 250 million, with 140 nationwide alone, thanks to groundbreaking work that introduced a new type of horror and set the aesthetic for many to follow. Just think of the first Saw or a Paranomal Activity: for example, the latter, starting from only 15,000 dollars, managed to collect more than 193 million.

Returning to The Blair Witch Project, the story is very simple: five students venture into the forest of Black Hill to hunt down an urban legend, the witch of Blair. Strange phenomena occur during the night and when they wake up the technological equipment is completely destroyed. Using found footage, the feature film blends horror and mockumentary, combining the terrifying component on suspense rather than blood. With an intelligent viral marketing campaign, the first on the Internet, made some viewers wonder if the whole thing was, in fact, fictitious.

In short, it is the emblem of “less is more”, becoming one of the most important famous films ever.

2) The Hyenas

If there is a perfect debut in the history of cinema, that of Quentin Tarantino falls broadly into the category. Hyenas, narrating the events of a group of robbers before and after a job went wrong, introduces the main themes of his direction: the ambiguous morality of the characters, the brilliant dialogues characterized by black humor and obscenity, violence, non-sequentiality chronological history of the events told.

Tarantino had only $ 30,000 available for Hyenas. The producer and in the first draft interpreter of Eddie the Handsome, Lawrence Bender, was attending an acting class at the time. His teacher’s wife, learning about the film, showed it to Harvey Keitel who, immediately enthusiastic, volunteered as a co-producer and brought the budget to $ 1.2 million. Although they had increased, there was always little money available. Like this the actors often had to wear their own clothes and much of the money was spent on the clothes of the six robbers, such as Mr Pink’s jeans and Mr Blonde’s boots.

Although initially it did not have a huge success at the box office, as Tarantino’s popularity increased (thanks largely to the acclaimed pulp Fiction, another low-budget film that earned around 214 million at just $ 8 million), Le Iene has officially entered the legend.

3) Eraserhead

Another debut, another cult, another masterpiece. Eraserhead, an experimental horror from 1977, is David Lynch’s most autobiographical film: the events trace in a dark and sinister way the director’s stay in Philadelphia and his being a father for the first time (whose fears could be embodied in the monstrous newborn), as well as dealing with great depth the themes of painting so dear to him .

As for Hyenas, also Eraserhead established Lynch’s style, which he continued in all of his future works including Twin Peaks. For this dreamlike and disturbing film, the director didn’t have much money available. Depending on the sources, his budget ranged between $ 10,000 and $ 100,000: for example IMDb estimates the first while the site The Numbers the second. Despite a low-level premiere at the Filmex Film Festival in Los Angeles – only 25 people attending – Eraserhead è became a commercial success, grossing more than 7 million dollars and remaining in the halls of the City of Angels for 3 years in a row, from 1978 to 1981.

Lynch received another recognition from Stanley Kubrick: the filmmaker is said to have screened it nonstop during The Shining, to keep the restlessness constant even in empty moments.

4) The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Popular low-budget films include a timeless musical and the opera that most likely gave birth to the term cult.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show it is a provocative urge to untie the chains of one’s sexual frustrations, in defiance of bourgeois respectability, and to let oneself go to one’s desires in order to finally be oneself. The young protagonist couple who falls into the clutches of that mad scientist, masterfully played by Tim Curry, who sings: will do it: “Don’t dream, be it” (“Don’t dream it, be it”). Everyone has to deal with who they really are and no one in this fight wins or loses, but everyone will understand that they are simply imperfect to aim as high as they would like, whether human or alien.

Both a tribute and a parody of many science fiction and horror films from the 1930s to 1970s, the money available for this 1975 feature was only $ 1.2 million. Much like many other revolutionary works, initially its box office performance was poor. Over time, however, it has gained a huge following, marking that generation and all subsequent ones, giving way to many remakes and cultural influences and whose look inspired a real fashion.

5) Get Out

Second horror on the list among the famous films made on a budget.

Get Out follows the story of Chris Washington, a young black man who uncovers shocking secrets when he meets the family of his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage. Released in 2017, it is the directorial debut of Jordan Peele, a name already known in the cinema for having worked in some comedies, and stars Daniel Kaluuya, protagonist of Fifteen Million Celebrities in Black Mirror. Because the film deals with racism, Peele said the story is very personal, although he noted that “Quickly moves away from anything autobiographical”.

Get Out he received wide critical acclaim for his writing, direction and social criticism. Several Oscar nominations came, even though it was released nearly a year before the announcement, and Peele’s win for Best Original Screenplay. And not only. Starting with a budget of just $ 4.5 million, he managed to earn 50 times more, reaching $ 255 million worldwide., with a net profit of around 125 million, making it the most profitable film of 2017.

6) Rocky

Rocky is a sports drama that touches the hearts of the public like few others, recounting the journey of a working-class boxer to success. Sylvester Stallone wrote the script in just three days, inspired by the boxing match between Muhammad Ali and the semi-unknown fighter Chuck Wepner who, however, managed several times to put the world champion in difficulty and to resist until the KO of the fifteenth and final round.

The writing was as fast as the realization: the film was completed in 28 days. The starting budget was just over a million dollars but the proceeds were huge, reaching $ 225 million resulting in the highest-grossing film of 1976 and the second highest in 1977 later Star Wars (the latter party with little money, about $ 11 million, also earned 775 million). The work received 10 Oscar nominations, winning three: film, direction and editing. Stallone became not only one of Hollywood’s most beloved faces, but the third man in history to be nominated as both a screenwriter and actor for the same film after Charlie Chaplin and Orson Wells.

Rocky went on to create an entire franchise, with 5 sequels and two spin-offs, with total earnings totaling a whopping $ 1.7 billion.

7) Halloween (1978)

We close this piece of the famous films made with little money with another horror, the one who has become the leader of a long series of works of the slasher subgenre.

Inspired by Psycho by Alfred Hitchcock and signed by John Carpenter, it centers on Michael Myers who, after the escape, returns to his hometown in search of his next victim during the 1978 Halloween. To make it happen, the budget available was around $ 300,000. So the killer mask was the $ 2 Captain Kirk mask painted white, Jamie Lee Curtis’ entire wardrobe was bought for $ 100, and many scenes were shot in one take to save. Most of the performers received small fees for their work: the highest paid was Donald Pleasence with $ 20,000, Curtis received 8,000, and Nick Castle (aka Michael Myers) only $ 25 a day.

The takings, however, paid off the efforts because Halloween earned around 70-80 million dollars, 225.5 million worldwide., casting Curtis as a scream queen and acclaimed horror actress (and also on TV mainly with Scream Queens). He then started a franchise that still releases films, comics, novels, video games and merchandising in general.