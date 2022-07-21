7 iconic fictional dogs of the last 25 years

On the big screen, in the services of streaming and on cable channels; man’s best friend continues to win the hearts of millions of people. How to tell so many stories without the presence of a dog with the protagonists? Therefore, in international dog daywhich is celebrated on July 21 —in Argentina we celebrate another national event on June 2 in honor of the shepherd Chonino—, the iconic Lassie, Toto, Scooby Doo and Beethoven make way for new generations of characters.

During the last 25 years, despite the fact that the formats vary and they are portrayed in cartoons, computer animations or bone-in dogs, the reactions they generate in the audience have much in common. The dogs on this list have touched, amused and amazed children and adults alike.

Frank the Pug from Men in Black (1997)



Frank, the pug from Men in Black who, in the second film, becomes a member of the top-secret government agency. Photo: Internet Movie Database.

Few forget the sequence from the first film (1997) in which Tommy Lee Jones interrogates a pug dressed in a sweatshirt on a busy New York street. Frankthe charismatic dog that housed an extraterrestrial being and speaks perfect English with agents, enchanted millions of fans.

So when preparations began for the sequel that would eventually be released in 2002, the pug who played Frank continued as part of the cast. Already seven years old, they used makeup on her muzzle to hide some gray hair.

Bruiser, the Chihuahua from Legally Blonde (2001)



Actress Reese Witherspoon receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside her canine co-star, the Chihuahua who played Bruiser in both movies. Photo: illustration Shutterstock.

This young chihuahua, named Moonie, achieved fame within the portfolio of the blonde Elle Woods —played by Reese Witherspoon— in her role as Bruiser. Her involvement was brief in the first film (2001), but she became the trigger for the plot in the next installment.

Released two years later, Woods is a recent Harvard graduate planning her wedding to Emmett when she embarks on an adventure that takes her to Washington. There, she will support legislation that prohibits animal testing, as she learns that Bruiser’s mother was subjected to one.



Reese Witherspoon and Moonie the chihuahua in a scene from “Legally Blonde 2.” Photo: Internet Movie Database.

In the early 2000s, fiction imitated reality, and from the portfolios of billionaires like Paris Hilton and stars like Britney Spears and Hillary Duff other chihuahuas and miniature pinschers also reared their heads.

With the announcement of a third installment, which would be released in 2023, we do not know if the character of Bruiser will remain. Moonie, the original chihuahua, lived to be 18 years old and died in March 2016.

Samantha, the shepherdess of I am legend (2007)



Will Smith with Abbey, the sheepherder in the dystopian film “I Am Legend” Photo: Internet Movie Database.

In this dystopian film, Dr. Robert Neville —played by Will Smith— and his partner, the sheepherder Samanthalive in a desolate New York after a disease spreads uncontrollably.

The character of Samantha, who gets infected on one of Neville’s outings, was played by a sheepdog named Abbey. It is said that Smith became so attached to her canine co-star that she did everything she could to adopt her, but could not convince her trainer.

The scene in which the Oscar winner bathes Samantha in the bathtub to the sound of Bob Marley’s songs was one of the funniest for the actor, who walked with her before the recordings began to “improve the chemistry” of both on the screen.

Marley, the “World’s Worst Labrador” in Marley and Me (2008)



Actors Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston in the film adaptation of columnist John Groban’s novel “Marley and Me.” Photo: Internet Movie Database.

Before being made into fiction, the Labrador retriever Marley Groban it was an inexhaustible source of joy and anguish for his master, the American columnist John Groban. The story of this young married couple adopting a Labrador retriever as they prepare to become parents is actually a fictionalized memoir of Groban’s family and his experiences with Marley.

The book was published in 2005 and became a best-seller in United States. Shortly after, it began its adaptation to the big screen, which featured 20 different labradors playing the role of the restless pet.



Owen Wilson with one of the Labradors who played Marley in the film. Photo: Internet Movie Database.

The recording logistics involved the adaptation of ramps, props that would not harm the animals, safety mats after each jump, and many prizes. Of the twenty labradors, one of the most shared screen minutes as an adult Marley was one called Clyde, by trainer Mark Forbes.

In an interview with the magazine People, Forbes confessed who Clyde’s favorite star was between Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston. Whoever has prizes or food in hand, he said.

Hachikō, the faithful Japanese Akita honored with statues



Tourists crowd around the bronze Hachikō dog statue at Shibuya Station in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: illustration Shutterstock.

The akira Hachi, later renamed Hachikō, shocked the Japanese people nearly a century ago. As with Marley, it is a true story of canine loyalty dating back to 1936.

Hachikō was an akira of university professor and agricultural engineer Hidesaburō Ueno. Ueno died suddenly in 1925, aged 53, when he suffered a brain hemorrhage in the classroom. His faithful akira used to wait for him at the Shibuya train station in Tokyo when he came home from work.

For the next nine years, Hachikō went to the railway station every day hoping to meet his master. He finally died in 1936 and has since become a stronghold of the Japanese district.



Scene from the movie “Hachikō”, in which Professor Parker Wilson (Richard Gere) is greeted by his dog Hachikō.

His story was taken to Japanese cinema for the first time in 1987. Two decades later, in 2009, it would be released the American adaptation by Richard Gere in the role of Parker Wilson, a music teacher, in Always by your side. Three akiras named Chico, Forrest and Layla participated in the role of Hachikō.



Statue of the dog Hachiko with his master, Professor Ueno, at the University of Tokyo. Photo: Shutterstock.

In Japan alone, Hachikō has three statues in his honor.. The first, located near Shibuya Station, was opened in 1934. The monument was melted down during World War II to use bronze, but a replica was erected on the same site in 1948.

The second is in Odate, 525 kilometers north of the Japanese capital, in the place where the loyal Akira was born.

The third, and perhaps the most emotional, opened at the University of Tokyo. Sculpted by Tsutomu Ueda, it depicts Hachikō and his master finally reunited. The monument was inaugurated on March 8, 2015, exactly 80 years after the death of loyal Akira.

Dug the golden retriever from Up (2009)



Dug Days, the dog from Up already has his own television series on Disney+.

Dug, the energetic and friendly golden retriever who I didn’t fit in with the villain pack from the animated film Up became so important that Disney producers decided to launch a spin-off series that would relate the adventures of Dug with his new owner, the elderly Carl Fredricksen.

Dug’s voice, in the film and series, is done by the feature film’s co-director Bob Peterson, who came up with the golden retriever’s opening line: “My name is Dug, I just met you and I love you.” Peterson confessed that he is his favorite character from the Pixar universe.

The director was not the only one who was captivated by the good Dug, the film critics also surrendered to his charms. The animated mascot of “Up” won the Palm Dog in 2009, an award created by the British journalist Toby Rose together with several film critics that is also given in Cannes and rewards the best canine performances (real or animated). ).

Uggie, the jack russell that fell in love with Hollywood in The Artist (2011)



Uggie and actor Jean Dujardin in one of the scenes from the film “The Artist”, in which the dog dazzled with his skills. Photo: Internet Movie Database.

Uggie, a Jack Russell terrier born in 2002, had a starring role in director Michel Hazanavicius’s ode to silent film, “The Artist.” In the film his character is simply called “the dog”, but throughout the story he will bail out the depressed actor George Valentin —played by Jean Dujardin— until he saves his life in a sequence in which the Russell terrier is seen running at full speed in the middle of a fire.



Uggie leaving his footprints outside the Gauman Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, United States in 2015, when he announced his professional retirement. (AFP Robyn Beck)

Uggie was euthanized in 2015 due to advanced prostate disease, but in his thirteen years of life he had an award-winning career in the Hollywood world. In 2011, she won the Palm Dog, and later she starred in the drama “Water for Elephants” alongside Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson.

Ghost, John Snow’s wolf in Game of Thrones



John Snow and Ghost, a fictional species from the George RR Martin universe inspired by wolves. Photo: HBO.

In all of Westeros, there was no other dog that commanded as much sympathy as John Snow’s loyal wolf, Ghost. Although each member of the Stark clan had their own four-legged guardian, this white wolf was the only one to survive all eight seasons of the epic show.

As it was a fictitious species, the direwolves, which exceed in size any human, from the second season were added to the scenes by computer. However, in the first season, when the puppy pack is found by Ned Stark, the extras were six northern inuit puppieswhich bear a strong resemblance to wolves.