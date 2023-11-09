7 Iconic Hip Hop Fashion Labels That Changed the Game Forever

Hip hop’s relationship with fashion has been studied for decades and has spawned some of the most iconic labels that have forever changed the way people dress. It’s impossible to discuss the Cultural Revolution without acknowledging the foundational brands that not only dressed a generation but also shaped their identity. Rocawear and Sean John, both products of the late 1990s, served as flag bearers of the movement.

Other pioneering artists like FUBU and Fat Farm have distinguished themselves by infusing style with powerful messages of empowerment and inclusivity. They were instrumental in popularizing trends like flashy logos, leather jackets, embedded rhinestones and bold graphic tees that would define the wardrobes of generations to come. Below, check out our list of seven fashion brands that became symbols of cultural appropriation and badges of honor worn by those who lived and breathed hip hop.

1. Shawn John



Founded in 1998 by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Sean John transformed the luxury of hip hop culture into fashion. One of the music mogul’s iconic empires, the brand rose to popularity in the late 2000s thanks to its velor tracksuits, oversized shirts, baggy jeans, and even fragrances. Recognized with the CFDA Men’s Designer of the Year award in 2004, the label reportedly produced television for the first time on a national scale. Runway show during NYFW,

Sean John’s rise to prominence coincided with Combs’s own rise and closely linked the label’s identity to its founder’s public persona. In 2016, the New York native sold his majority stake in the company, later buying it back for more than $7 million. Although no collection has dropped since then, the official website reads, “I got my name back.”

In a press statement, the mogul explained, “Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and influence culture across a variety of categories, I am excited to reclaim ownership of the brand, partner with visionary designers and global Ready to build a team of partners. The next chapter of Shawn John’s legacy

2. Rockwear



Launched in 1999 by JAY-Z with his Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash, Rocawear soon became a staple in hip hop apparel. It embodied the urban aesthetic of New York City’s rap scene at the turn of the millennium and was worn by luminaries such as Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, Freeway, The Diplomats, and others.

Ranging from fitted caps to denim and other leather goods, the fashion label reportedly generated annual sales of $700 million at its peak. Meanwhile, big names like Kanye West, Chris Brown, Ciara, Three 6 Mafia, Naomi Campbell and Zoe Saldana help promote the brand’s campaigns.

“Rocawear has always been a part of the overall overall culture. “It ties into everything I do,” Howe said. WWD In 2009. “So coming full-time was important to me. “It’s something I really believe in and something I want to protect.”

3. fubu



FUBU originated in Queens, New York by Daymond John and his childhood friends J. It was born out of the ambition of Alexander Martin, Keith Perrin and Carl Brown. The brand gained momentum in the hip hop boom of the ’90s, gaining significant exposure from an unexpected LL Cool J shoutout during a 1997 Gap ad. Other highlights include other celebrity endorsements from Busta Rhymes and Brand Nubian, as well as wearing Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s label in Mariah Carey’s “fantasy” music video.

Interestingly, FUBU put out a compilation album titled the good life It reached number 52 in 2001 Board 200 chart and included guest appearances from Ludacris, Nate Dogg, Mr. Cheeks, India.Arie and Nas. However, LP kept the brand A A whopping $5 million in the hole and contributed to its eventual decline in popularity.

Brown shared, “We were so massive in the ’90s and early 2000s that I think anything less than that, our audience would have felt like we were gone.” WSJ In 2021. “We became synonymous with the ’90s, and at the time, it was a help, but I think as time went on, styles changed.”

4. Fat Farm



Fat Farm emerged in 1992 as the brainchild of Russell Simmons. Its origins ran parallel to the entrepreneur’s musical ventures, particularly as co-founder of Def Jam Records, which saw him incorporate the same rhythmic pulse into the brand’s identity. His label reflected the trends of other hip hop icons such as Diddy and Jay-Z, and catalyzed the intersection between high fashion and streetwear.

Russell’s vision extended beyond apparel. It helped shape an era where artists turned into style icons and fashion teachers. Fat Farm’s success and influence in the ’90s and early ’00s was documented with Baby Fat, which was created by his then-wife Kimora Lee. However, unlike its successor, the label has shown no signs of returning to the spotlight.

5. Baby Fat



Founded by Kimora Lee Simmons, Baby Phat emerged in 2000 with a mix of high fashion and streetwear. Its debut, an offshoot of Russell Simmons’ Fat Farm, captivated hip hop’s elite with runway moments featuring frontline icons like Aaliyah and Lil’ Kim. The “Magic Stick” rapper notably wore a rhinestone, logo-adorned bikini underneath a faux fur cover at one of her fashion shows.

The brand’s reach extends from apparel to lifestyle, epitomized by the Baby Fat Flip Phone, which was technology’s fashion-forward moment during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2002. The same year also saw the iconic photograph of Cameron wearing a pink fur coat and talking. Cellular devices. Even after two decades, the East Harlem native reveals he refuses to sell it After offering $300,000,

6. Anise



Ennis made its mark in urban fashion soon after its establishment in 1996. Co-founded by Evan Davis, Lando Felix, and Tony Shellman, the brand resonated with the streetwear culture of hip hop by offering a mix of sporty and casual attire. Its lineup included a range of puffer jackets, tees and denim. At its peak, the label was acquired by Liz Claiborne in 2004 for $113 million, later sold to Combs in 2008 for just $20 million.

7. Carl Kani



Founded by Carl Williams in Brooklyn in 1989, Carly Kani quickly became famous as hip hop’s original streetwear brand. Its rise parallels rap’s own triumphant rise, as the genre has conquered global music charts. The label’s apparel included apparel from the likes of Aaliyah, Tupac Shakur, and The Notorious B.I.G., cementing its influence in the culture.

The authentic embrace of hip hop royalty propelled Karl Kani to iconic status, with Williams becoming the first designer to develop a denim collection for the Black community. Honors including Lifetime Achievement at the Urban Fashion Awards in 2002, as well as partnerships with celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and Diddy, underline its foundational role in history. In recent times, the designer has been adopted by contemporary acts such as YG, Quavo, Glorillah and Pop Smoke.

As Williams explained during her 2019 interview face, “We gave the people what they wanted, kids who looked like them in clothing ads, magazines and billboards. Nothing like this was happening before. Many brands also did not want hip hop artists in their clothing. “They thought it would scare away their customers but we embraced hip hop and the culture, so we were connected from street level up.”