7 indie video games available on Game Pass perfect for the Easter holidays

1.Hollow Knight

It’s never a bad time to recommend Hollow Knight to those who haven’t played it yet. a stupendous metroidvania developed by Team Cherry that provides us with great combat, a good dose of exploration, a great soundtrack and unique environments.





2.Tunic

One of the surprises of 2022 that you cannot miss is Tunic, especially if you are lovers of The Legend of Zelda. This title developed by Andrew Shouldice It features lots of action, exploration, secrets, and an adorable art style.





3.Crown Trick

If you like them rogue, I recommend you leave the shelter of Hades and discover more interesting titles such as Crown trick. This title allows us to enter a labyrinth full of enemies in which we will have to generate a strategy around our movements, abilities and weapons that we find.





4.Dead Cells

Following with the rogue, in this case we are in another essential that must be tried for its charm. Although if I tell you that we handle a corpse, maybe you don’t think it’s charming. However, the truth is that Dead Cells is a very fun game, unpredictable in each of our run, with a good level design and many possible combinations.





5.Spiritfarer

We change the third to move on to a game that really is charming. Spiritfarer blurs the lines of the Beyond in a totally relaxing and management adventure that stands out for its artistic section. Totally recommended if you are looking for a relaxing and quiet experience.





6. Streets of Rage 4

In a fit of nostalgia, we return to the beat ’em up from the hand of Streets of Rage 4 that concentrates all the essentials of the classics of the genre, but adapted to a more current style.





7. Death’s Door

Finally, Death’s Door is one of those games that is also worth trying. It has fast-paced combat, beautiful environments, and personally, it kind of reminds me of Studio Ghibli in some points. From the hand of a God of Death, we will have to collect souls from different very varied places.