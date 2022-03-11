7 keys to the importance of cryptocurrencies in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

One of the most important edges that is being put into play in this war between Russia and Ukraine is the economic one.. In fact, the first response of the countries to the offensive of Vladimir Putin was to cut trade links with the European power. For this reason, it would not be strange to think that cryptocurrencies also play a determining role in this conflict.

In that sense, Focus Market prepared an analysis detailing the 7 keys to the leading role of the crypto world in the current scenario for show the situation of electronic currencies before and during the war.

“The cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization maintain a fluctuation in their price in the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine. They are among a higher level of prominence acquired as a transactional medium in the midst of the war but also with higher level announcements of regulations as in the case of China with punishments towards the use of cryptocurrencies, fines and prison sentences and the proposals for US regulation and development of a digital doóar” he indicated Damián Di Pace Director of Focus Market Consulting

Ukraine expands the list of cryptocurrencies to receive donations

From the consultant they point out that, in the middle of this conflictthe use of cryptocurrencies became one of the key tools for both Russia and Ukraine, since it is a instrument that can quickly move millions of dollars in the face of the need for immediate liquidity to cover war expenses.

In the case of Russiaaccording to Chainalysis, rraised approximately $700 million in digital assets from entities linked to criminal activity; while Ukraine received hundreds of donations in Bitcoins.

According to Elliptic, a non-governmental organization called “Come Back Alive” what raised $400 million in cryptocurrency for medical and military supplies.

Why cryptocurrencies have risen in the last two weeks

In this context, in Last 13 days, the main Cryptocurrencies had a strong rebound. THE Bitcoin reached a maximum of US$44,575.33 and remained at an average of US$39,000 after hitting lows of US$34,000 on the day of the start of the war.

Cryptocurrencies: Biden will launch a project to create a digital dollar

Below, the report highlights some of the reasons why these cryptocurrencies soared in less than a week with a lot of volatility in between:

“Total Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization is $1.839 billion and Bitcoin’s share is 43.5%. Many think that the drop in prices in the crypto world in the last month is an opportunity to discard projects without foundations. The war conflict may stop the development of “Shitcoin” in the current context. In the case of the Ethereum native Ether Token, the second most important crypto had an upward correction at the beginning of the war but then could not sustain its rise“, he pointed out.