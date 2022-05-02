7 looks that show the elegant and chic style of Sienna Miller – Revista Para Ti

The actress wears a classic style with infallible pieces of wardrobe, while incorporating the trends of the moment and adapting them to her style.

Sienna Miller She is one of the best dressed actresses, both on and off screen. Her wardrobe in Anatomy of a Scandal, the mini series that leads the Netflix ranking, is a clear example of the elegance of her looks at all times.

In addition to actress, model and fashion designer who has the innate gift of making everything you wear shine.

In the streaming platform’s thirller, the actress plays sophie, a woman with a privileged life that falls apart when her husband is accused of a shocking crime. The style of the protagonist has managed to attract the attention of a very specific target: women with elegant and sober tastes based on the basics of the perfect wardrobe.

For its part, Miller Not only does he triumph with this type of outfit for day to day, but -in addition- he conquers all those present on each red carpet he steps on.

Maxi trench coat

The coats that he wears with his character are worth noting. One of them is this maxi trench in camel, which enhances any mid-season look.

Skirt, blazer and turtleneck match

Without a doubt, one of Sophie’s most impeccable and infallible bets is this very sober outfit, with a classic and colorful palette that adds elegance wherever you look at it.

Cloth coat with high necks

Another of Sophie’s emblematic coats, this one is tan and made of cloth, without lapels and double-breasted, although she wears it elegantly over her shoulders. Underneath, a black dress with a high neck that, when taking off her coat, she reveals a semi-discovered back.

sequins & cut out

For this red carpet appearance, Sienna opted for a contemporary sequined design with a one-shoulder strap and cut-out style.

printed dresses

Like her character on the show, Sienna is a fan of non-fiction patterned dresses. She always with a neutral color palette and in harmony with the rest of the accessories.

simple designs

The actress’s classic style is combined with innovative pieces, such as this sleeveless model with a high neck, with a flowing design and a delicate print.

princess on the red carpet

She chose metallic blue for the last day of the Cannes festival, a satin bodice dress with fine straps and a flowing flared skirt, signed by Gucci.