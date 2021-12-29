7 memes from 2021 that made us laugh on social media

Together with the rock band, the Italy’s victory at Euro 2020 has consecrated some memes among the best of the year. The funniest features the Inter midfielder, Nicolò Barella, during the national team awards ceremony in Rome in front of the high offices of the state held the day after the victory. Seeing Barella with sunglasses and a bottle of water in tow made everyone imagine the level of the celebrations of the previous evening.

Two guys on a bus

Two guys on a bus Twitter

The drawing created by the Brazilian artist Genildo Ronchi has gone viral due to the juxtaposition between the unfortunate and the happy side of our everyday life. To choose the panoramic side on the bus on a route you don’t know it’s a bit like getting up in the morning: you have a 50% chance it’s a good or a bad day. For this the level of sarcasm is even higher.

Squid Game

Squid Game Twitter

Couldn’t miss it Squid Gameprobably the most successful series of the year. Among the many memes that have appeared on the net, the funniest is the one that sees the actor as the protagonist Oh Yeong-Su, the elderly player able to pass the tests of the crazy game set up by the Korean series.