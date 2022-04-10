7 metaverses you can make money with in 2022

We are going to tell you what are the metaverses with which you can earn money in 2022. The world has changed, virtuality is here to stay and new opportunities arise every day, no matter where you are geographically, the truth is that you can participate in any virtual universe and also have financial gains for it.

The metaverses have been a few years in the makingbut especially in recent times, with the arrival of NFT games, the transformation of Facebook into Meta and virtual reality, a whole movement of virtual economy based on tokens and decentralized governance has been promoted, which means that Anyone can make money, no matter where they are or who they really are.

Next, we will show you those metaverses that are currently making money or that are about to explode.

Facebook and the metaverse, what is it?

Decentraland

Let’s start with the most popular of the metaverses. Although we have a previous explanation about this virtual universe, we cannot fail to name this platform that is supported by the Ethereum blockchain.

You are immersed in a virtual universe and its appearance is that of any online game in which you can create, build, sell and buy virtual objects and goods. The difference here, at least in graphics, is that you will be able to participate through an experience in a three-dimensional world, which is expected to be the first step to migrate to artificial intelligence environments.

on this platform you will own a Land, which is a piece of virtual land that you buy and in which you are free to create whatever you want in it, from games, applications, betting services, entertainment and even dynamic 3D scenes to monetize it. In these spaces you can implement different services, beyond entertainment, you can incorporate educational offers, professional services, virtual tourism and any other idea you have.

this metaverse manages its economy through its own token called MANA, which is under Ethereum’s ERC20 contract, with which you can make all kinds of transactions within the platform, including paying for goods and services in the virtual world. You will be able to use this money to enter auctions in Genesis City, a city that is quite popular among the inhabitants of Decentraland.

The Sandbox

In the second position is The Sandbox, perhaps this is one of the metaverses that does not need too much presentation. Here you can create and manipulate different 3D objects In its virtual universe, you will be able to play, build and have properties with a lot of value that you can monetize.

You can trade your assets in SAND, which is the token of this game, you can convert it into other cryptocurrencies and it offers you the advantage that you can create everything you want and the internal market itself will help you adjust its value. Sandbox is also established on the Ethereum network.

This metaverse is quite popular, because everything you develop within the platform can be marketed and allows you to earn significant amounts of cryptocurrencies, which you can then convert into real money.

pegaxy

If you are interested in the world of sports betting, then you might consider Pegaxy as a metaverse for having fun and making money. This virtual platform takes you to a PVP-style horse race, there you face the rest of the participants to get one of the first three places, among the 11 total runners.

Being a metaverse, you will see that it is not an automatic procedure, there are some variables like race, in which you will find differences in their abilities, wind, water, fire, speed and other elements. If it results in one of the first three positions, then you will receive your profits in VIS, which is the platform’s token.

One of the main elements to highlight in this metaverse game is that allows you to rent a horse to compete, You will simply have to pay a fee for the number of days, as you can also rent the horse by establishing a profit sharing percentage with the owner.

It is a safe and automatic procedurethe platform itself is responsible for executing the distribution of rewards according to the results obtained and the conditions agreed with the owner of the virtual animal.

Ember Sword

We now move into a metaverse of dystopian fantasy with Ember Sword. It is a free-to-play MMORPG game with a Classless and fast-paced combat system. The beta of this platform was already available and the alpha phase began its deployment in the first quarter of this year.

The token of this platform is MBRS, which is under the Ethereum contract as well and you will have to face epic battles to level up and have better rewards. In this game you can register for free, but you can also make some investments to be able to advance much faster.

Players will be able to generate income through the sale of equipment and other NFT objects within the platform, also, if you own a piece of land, you will be able to establish fees to be charged for the use of those virtual spaces.

Thetan Sand

Now we move on to another metaverse that you can consider, even if it is a bit controversial, it is about Thetan Arena. This game comes with various gameplay modes like Battle Royale, it is also free to enter, although you will have to invest later if you want to grow and earn real money. When you open your account, you will receive a free character that you cannot sell, although it can produce certain profits.

The currency of this game is THG on the Ethereum blockchain. Although its value has had many variables, the truth is that its stability could allow you to invest with peace of mind now and earn more money within the platform.

this platform has simple yet challenging gameplay. One of the actions you can take to earn more would be to buy an NFT to get an accelerated token farm or even by renting.

cryptokitties

We now turn to first big game and metaverse created on the Ethereum network. Here you will have to buy, exchange and breed small virtual cats that have unique traits and are the NFT object of this platform, developed in the unique and indivisible ERC-721 contract.

The players if they wish they can sell cryptokitties on major marketplaces like OpenSea and Labs.

One of the main characteristics of this metaverse is that you will be able to raise your creatures and by doing it in pairs you will be able to unlock rare attributeswhich make them much more valuable and have new creatures to sell.

Through this game you can earn rewards. By raising a collection of cats you can bring them to KittyVerse, a place to interact and participate in cat fightsyou will be able to solve puzzles together with other players and more actions that generate money for you.

Mines of Dalarnia

Finally, in this list of metaverses to earn money, we cannot fail to name Mines of Dalarnia. It is an action and adventure game project that has a real estate market as its center unique, which is powered by the blockchain. The structure of the participants is divided into two cooperative factions: miners and landowners.

Miners fight monsters and smash blocks to find important resources. For their part, landowners provide the land and resources to achieve these goals. Players will be able to team up with their friends to defeat monsters, complete quests, and unlock in-game rewards that translate into more money.

You will be able to get assets for Mines of Dalarnia on Binance NFT through its IGO collection. The currency of the game is the DAR in the Ethereum contract. It is used for all in-game transactions, including upgrades, skill progression, governance, transaction fees, and more.

7 apps to create your own NFTs