7 morning habits to speed up your metabolism: start with breakfast

To speed up your metabolism and improve health, there are some morning habits that you shouldn’t underestimate.

In your life, you have surely heard of metabolism. This process is of fundamental importance for the organism and partly also for health.

By definition, metabolism is the set of all chemical reactions that take place in our body that are used to take energy from the foods we eat. Energy is precious for the proper performance of vital functions and the work of the various organs.

There are no particular factors that determined the slowing of the metabolism (except some pathologies such as hypothyroidism). When this condition occurs, in most cases it is due to incorrect choices from the point of view of the power supply.

When we eat foods that put our body in difficulty from many points of view, these reactions are inevitably influenced by bad choices made at the table. When the metabolism becomes slow, you put on weight, you have a continuous feeling of tiredness, you have dry skin and low blood pressure, signs such as abdominal swelling, constipation and pain appear.

There are 7 habits that can seriously change your life and speed up your metabolism – once tested, you will notice incredible changes.

Speed ​​up metabolism: 7 morning habits

When you wake up in the morning, you immediately put your body to the test with a series of wrong behaviors. There are some habits that if implemented will improve your general well-being.

You may not know, but before breakfast you have to wait half an hour . First of all, drink a nice glass of water: in this way you give your body time to wake up and reactivate the digestive functions.

. First of all, drink a nice glass of water: in this way you give your body time to wake up and reactivate the digestive functions. Start the day with a nice juice of grapefruit: the citrus fruit in question is a source of thiamine (necessary for cell growth, development and function, as well as for the proper functioning of the brain). Ally of the liver and the cardiovascular system, it is also full of mineral salts and antioxidants.

the citrus fruit in question is a source of thiamine (necessary for cell growth, development and function, as well as for the proper functioning of the brain). Ally of the liver and the cardiovascular system, it is also full of mineral salts and antioxidants. The workouts they are good for the body and the spirit. With 10 minutes of dumbbell sessions for arms and shoulders, you will improve and speed up your metabolism. Starting the day doing sports is vital: endorphins and serotonin, the hormones of happiness, are released.

they are good for the body and the spirit. With 10 minutes of dumbbell sessions for arms and shoulders, you will improve and speed up your metabolism. Starting the day doing sports is vital: endorphins and serotonin, the hormones of happiness, are released. As soon as you open your eyes, and on an empty stomach, drink a nice glass of hot water with lemon juice . Clean up your stomach and you will eliminate the accumulated toxins in one shot.

. Clean up your stomach and you will eliminate the accumulated toxins in one shot. Prefer the egg at breakfast: foods rich in proteins promote the increase of thermogenesis. As the name suggests, this metabolic process is the body’s production of heat.

at breakfast: foods rich in proteins promote the increase of thermogenesis. As the name suggests, this metabolic process is the body’s production of heat. Apples should not be missing from your diet: these fruits improve metabolism, regulate cholesterol and satisfy appetite by increasing the sense of satiety. In particular, the ‘Granny Smith’ ones have a very low calorie intake (39 Kcal per 100 g).

There is always a strong debate when it comes to coffee: in truth, this drink brings several benefits but as usual you shouldn’t overdo it. One cup will increase adrenaline levels and speed up your metabolism: use in the morning recommended.

There are also other small tricks to speed up the metabolism: for example, try to always sleep 8 hours, never skip meals, exercise and above all drink lots of water.