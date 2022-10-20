7 Movies about the terrible trauma of losing a child – Toads and Princesses

The loss of a child constitutes perhaps the greatest trauma for a mother and a father. It doesn’t matter how old they are, but the causes do, which can be both natural, accidental or violent, or stem from childbirth itself. The blow is terribly pronounced and the ways of dealing with it are as varied as the people who suffer it. The cinema has dealt with this topic on many occasions and there are a few films, some of them based on novels, that reflect it and deal with it from various points of view.

Yes, there are many and very different ways to try to overcome this misfortune, and they are not always positive. Just as they sometimes lead to separation of the couple, in others they lead to a greater union, not only in their affective bond, but also in the one they maintain with their other children. When you pour more love into them, it becomes an aid to dull the pain. And we must not forget that, although the mother is usually pointed out as the person who suffers the most intensely from the mourning, she also supposes a great emotional shock for the whole family.

7 films about the loss of a child

Many filmmakers have taken this issue to the big screen and have spoken in their films, to a greater or lesser extent, of feelings such as anger, denial, sadness, grief, or guilt, and also of overcoming, in addition to other more extreme states caused by an event as dramatic as this. Let’s check 7 titles that recreate stories in which the common thread is the death of a child.

1. Three billboards outside (2017)

Mildred Hayes is a 50-year-old woman whose teenage daughter has been raped and murdered. So she decides to start on her own war against the police of his town, Ebbing, because he considers that they have not investigated enough to solve the case and that justice be done. She won two Oscars in 2018, which went to Frances McDormand as best actress already Sam Rockwell as best supporting actor.

Recommended age: +18 – Available on Disney +

2. One of Us (2020)

The sheriff retired George Blackledge and his wife, Margaret, they lose their son and decide to leave their ranch in Montana to try rescue his grandson, who is in Dakota with his daughter-in-law’s dangerous new family. There they live outside the law and the marriage will become more united in the common struggle to take the little one from there. The film is based on a novel by Larry Watson.

Recommended age: +18 – Available on Amazon Prime Video

3. One After Another (2014)

Nils is a snowplow driver in a remote snowy territory in Norway. But one day he receives a phone call in which he learns that his son, who had just started university in Oslo, has died from a overdose of drug However, Nils does not believe the official version and in his determination to find out the truth and exact revengewill be involved in a war between drug gangs, each more violent.

with doses of black and nordic humorthis film reflects the most vindictive and insane way of dealing with the loss of a child by a dad who is overcome by circumstances, but chooses to obtain justice at any price.

Recommended age: +18 – Available on Amazon Prime Video

4. The Memory of Water (2015)

After the death of his son a young couple struggles to maintain their relationship. The enormous pain has broken them and despite how much they love each other, their bond cannot overcome the loss.

In this film we see how they try rebuild their lives again and we witness everything they do to try to forget what they were as a couple. But then the possibility of meeting again arises and they know that this decision could change the meaning of their lives forever.

Recommended age: +18 – Available on RTVE Play and Filmin

5. The Secrets of the Heart (2010)

A marriage tries to get over the death of his son 4 years old in a car accident. It is an adaptation to the big screen of the novel abaireof David Lindsey, which won the Pulitzer Prize in the drama category.

Recommended age: +18 – Available in Filmin

6. Love and other impossible things (2009)

This film tells us how a mother copes with the loss of her baby three days after birth due to sudden death. And she discusses feelings such as sadness, hopelessness, and irritability, as well as the anger and guilt that her mother experiences during her grief.

Recommended age: +18 – Available on Amazon Prime Video

7. fragments of a woman (twentytwenty)

Martha and Sean are a couple from Boston who are about to become parents. But their lives take a traumatic turn when a home birth ends in tragedy. With Martin Scorsese as producer, this is an intimate, deep and transcendental story about a woman (vanessa kirbywinner of the award for best actress at the Venice Film Festival 2020 and who we saw in the series The Crown) trying to overcome the enormous pain of losing her baby in childbirth.

Recommended age: +18 – Available on Netflix

Definitely, different visions for the same drama: that of the loss of a child.