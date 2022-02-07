7 Movies and TV Series to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in February [LISTA]

New month, new arrivals and new tips to skim over Amazon Prime Video. What’s interesting to see then? As the platform linked to the most famous e-commerce site in the world has always accustomed us to, there are always a lot of interesting titles.

For example, the entire saga dedicated to Rocky, the famous boxer played by Sylvester Stallone. As well as, to stay in the ring, Ali, Michael Mann’s biopic dedicated to the famous boxer of the same name, to which Will Smith lends his face. Perhaps not the best film by the director but still a great work to enjoy, also recommended for those who are not really used to the genre.

Movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in February

Dope Boys AlphabetMarco Proserpio, 2021

A journey into the Roman rap and hip hop scene, looking at the origins of a crew that actually wrote the history of the genre.

A little less than twenty years to retrace in the company of the protagonists of the Truceklan and above all of Noyz Narcos, a leading representative who has climbed the summit becoming a reference point for many fans. Stories, testimonies but above all scenes of life, collected in a wonderful documentary.

American AnimalsBart Layton, 2018

Oscillating between comedy and crime, the film directed by Layton and starring Evan Peters, tells the real story of a robbery as unique as it is.

Four students decide to carry out a millionaire theft in the library of Transylvania University, but carried out in a rather clumsy way. Between headaches and naivety, the film will capture the attention of every viewer from start to finish, between hilarious but also tense moments.

MagnoliaPaul Thomas Anderson, 1999

Explain in a few lines Magnolia it is almost impossible as well as almost outrageous given the power of this film. No wonder when it comes to Paul Thomas Andersonafter all.

Life stories that intertwine, with a supercast at the service of one of the most important directors (if not the director) of the 21st century. To complete this masterpiece, the soundtrack by Aimee Mann, which with his Wise Up at the end of the film he will give the green light to an infinite emotion.

Still airLeonardo Di Costanzo, 2021

Returning to Italy, it is necessary to point out the fourth work by Leonardo Di Costanzo. Presented at the last Venice Film Festival, Still air is a drama set in the nineteenth century. A prison is being closed down but due to a mistake, some inmates will have to live with their jailers.

The barriers therefore vanish, creating constant tension between Carmine and Gaetano, respectively the agent who became director of the prison and a Camorrista. The interpretations of Silvio Orlando and Toni Servillo are masterful and alone are worth the entire film.