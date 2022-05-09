7 movies from Netflix and other streaming services to enjoy with mom

Today we celebrate the traditional Mother’s day, moment when we recognize the love, affection and gratitude for the mothers in our lives. Although this should be done throughout the year, special activities and meetings are usually held this weekend to commemorate this important date.

For those who want to share in a different way or who remember old times, sitting down to watch a movie with your mother or with your children is a good excuse to have a good time without having to think about the routine or the dilemmas of life. . It’s because of that, We have selected a series of movies that you can find on the most popular streaming content services such as Netflix, AppleTV+ Y Amazon Prime Video.

Mama Mia! (2008)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Gender: musical drama and comedy

Protagonists: Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan

Description: This fun, comedy-filled musical is based on the songs of the popular Swedish group ABBA and is set on a colorful Greek island, where a young woman about to marry (Seyfried) discovers that three men could be her father, whom she has never met. In order to solve this mystery, she decides to invite the three of them to the wedding without telling her mother (Streep).

The Blindside (2009)

Platform: Netflix

Gender: biographical drama

Protagonists: Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron and Tim McGraw

Description: This film tells the story of Michael Oher (Aaron), a young African-American homeless man, who is taken in by a well-off white family that helps him reach his full potential. At the same time, Oher’s presence in the Touhys’ lives leads them to completely self-discover. Sandra Bullock won the Oscar for best actress in 2009 for her performance in this film.

CODA (2021)

Platform: Applet TV+

Gender: Comedy and drama

Protagonists: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur

Description: “CODA” follows a deaf family, whose only hearing daughter (Jones), is torn between staying and helping them or pursuing their dreams of going to college to study music, encouraged by a teacher played by Eugenio Derbez. This year, “CODA” won the Oscar for Best Picture and Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Gender: Comedy, drama and romance

Protagonists: Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Sally Fields, and Julia Roberts

Description: A young beautician (Roberts), recently arrived in a small town in Louisiana, finds a job at the local beauty salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship and welcome her as their daughter. Julia Roberts was nominated for an Oscar in 1990 in the category of best supporting actress.

Lady Bird (2017)

Platform: Netflix

Gender: Comedy and drama

Protagonists: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf and Timothée Chalamet

Description: Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Ronan) is in her senior year of high school, longing to leave Sacramento for a college on the East Coast of the United States. However, her mother (Metcalf), obsessive, protective and pessimistic about her chances, is determined to keep her in California, and ideally close to home. Lady Bird’s last year of school will be one of discovery, new experiences and finding herself.

The Guilt Trip (2012)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Gender: Comedy and drama

Protagonists: Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogers

Description: As inventor Andy Brewster is about to begin a long road trip from New Jersey to Las Vegas, a quick stop at his mother’s house turns into an unexpected cross-country road trip with her, which It will be full of surprises, laughter and tears.

Otherhood (2019)

Platform: Netflix

Gender: Comedy

Protagonists: Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman

Description: On Mother’s Day, long-time friends Carol (Bassett), Gillian (Arquette) and Helen (Huffman), who feel left out and forgotten by their children, decide to drive to New York City to reconnect with them. In the process, they realize their children are not the only ones whose lives need to change. This journey becomes one of rediscovery that forces these women to redefine their relationships with their children, friends, spouses, and most importantly, with themselves.