7 movies of which Disney has shot a remake in recent years | Entertainment

On the occasion of the long-awaited premiere of Disney’s latest remake, Pinocchio, and with a wide range of novelties that are going to hit theaters, we want to present you a report with the last 7 movies they have released.

And it is sure that the most fans (including myself) of Mickey and his studios are more than excited with everything that awaits us these years with The Little Mermaid and a somewhat different Ariel, Peter Pan, Snow White or even Hercules. The studies do not cease to bring out new stories of his already mythical films, bigger and better.

With each announcement of a new remake, a whole show is expected and promises big box office sales and the hiring of mega stars to voice and portray some of Disney’s most iconic characters.

Although we love the original animated films that we practically grew up with, There’s nothing like seeing your favorite princesses or characters come to life on the big screen. saving distances.

7 movies of which Disney has shot a remake in recent years:

Christopher Robin (2018)

In this response to the children’s classic Winnie the Pooh, we meet again with Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) as a working-class family man who has lost all joy in life, after saying goodbye to his childhood and his friends.

However, he is going to meet again with his faithful childhood companion Winnie the Pooh, the toy that will help him rediscover happiness, imagination and his old friends from the Hundred Acre Wood: Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo, that will also help you solve some other labor problem.

Dumbo (2019)

Tim Burton already brought his fantasy style to the film action 2010’s real Alice in Wonderland, and in 2019 he headed to the circus with a new version of “Dumbo.”

Colin Farrell stars as a former horse showman who returns from World War I to work in a circus on the verge of financial ruin (directed by Danny DeVito). There, he and his two children will cross paths with the star flying elephant, which we all already know.

Tim Burton’s adaptation of Dumbo it will be as dark as his previous movies. Although the remake isn’t as colorful as the original, seeing Dumbo take flight for the first time is absolutely stunning and you’ll find yourself crying just as much over this movie as you did over the original. Not recommended for sensitive hearts.

Aladdin (2019)

In October 2016, news broke that a remake of the 1992 animated classic was in the works, with Guy Ritchie attached to direct. The new movie was released in 2019 and starred Mena Massoud as Aladdin and the great Naomi Scott as Jazmin, not forgetting, of course, Will Smith as the Genie.

Of course, the movie features everyone’s favorite songs like Friend Like me or A Whole New World, one of the most mythical soundtracks of Disney and love movies.

Note that this film originally it was going to be a prequel called Genies which would delve into the story of the Genie, but the idea was later scrapped in favor of moving forward with the original Aladdin story. Of course, we have that thorn left to see the roots of that mythical character.

Although it has been rumored that Aladdin will receive a sequel, no official announcement has yet been made, although it would not be surprising given the good reception that the first one had. Of course, this will be completely unrelated to the animated sequels, and It will feature a completely new story.

The Lion King (2019)

After the success of the action movie real The Jungle Book, directed by Jon Favreau, Disney gave free rein to another of his beloved animated films, The Lion King. It premiered in the summer of 2019, and its star-studded cast included Donald Glover as Simba or Beyoncé as Nala.

And it is that, the story of Simba is still the movie most successful traditional animation in history and has inspired the third longest running Broadway musical, so of course it had to be in this report. What would Disney be without The Lion King?

Now, let’s qualify because maybe we are pulling the definition of “live action” when there is no human being in the movie, so it is more of a CGI movie.

We have good news, because if you loved this remake, we already know that Barry Jenkins will be sitting in the director’s chair for the new sequel, while The Lion King screenwriter Jeff Nathanson will reprise the role. Hopefully the actors too.

Lady and the Tramp (2020)

This Disney classic could not be left behind and also received a new update. Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux took on the lead canine roles, and the film premiered with the launch of Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, in November 2019.

As you all know, this movie follows the story of an American Cocker called Reina who falls in love with a mongrel from the wrong side of the tracks called Golfo. This story is pure love.

Of course, that wonderful setting, good performances and special effects that are more than acceptable for the story, Lady and the Tramp is a film that seeks to cause reflection while telling you a tender story. Unlike other films recently released by Disney, this one is 100% aimed at a children’s audience.

Mulan (2020)

Liu Yifei plays the great warrior Hua Mulan, who disguises herself as a man and enlists in the Chinese imperial army to save her ailing father. Niki Caro (Whale Rider) directed a cast that included Donnie Yen, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An and Jet Li.

After continuous delays in the release date due to COVID-19, Mulan was left without theatrical release, opting for debut on Disney’s streaming giant, Disney+on September 4, 2020.

Yes, in this remake decided to exclude the songs, Mulan’s guardian dragon named Mushu and General Li Shang. Instead, the film focuses on Mulan’s new connections with her companions and the “chi” within him.

Cruella (2021)

The quintessential Dalmatian fur-loving villain has her own solo movie. This adaptation follows Cruella De Vil at the beginning of her, as was done previously with Maleficent.

Glenn Close may have played dog snatcher Cruella De Vil in the 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians,” but Emma Stone puts herself in her shoes for the first time.

And who better than her to see a younger Cruella (Estella) as she becomes a fashion icon and walks a path to become the Cruella we all know, as this smart young con artist is determined to make a name in the world of fashion and you’ll meet a couple of thieves who will appreciate your appetite for mischief.