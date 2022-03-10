7 movies premiering this 2022 on Apple TV: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Argylle’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Killers of the Flower Moon
Martin Scorsese’s films are always characterized by having a good plot and a top-notch cast, with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ being no exception.
With no release date, it will take place in the 1920s and will chronicle the investigation led by FBI agents to discover the person behind the horrific murders of members of the Osage tribe.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro and John Lithgow will be some of the main actors, as well as Brendan Fraser, the actor who became famous in the 1990s for starring in the ‘The Mummy’ saga.
On June 17, viewers will be able to enjoy this film, which is the sequel to “S***house” and was made by director and screenwriter Cooper Raiff.
It all starts with the host of a bar mitzvah party, who during the event shows a particular interest in a mother and her autistic daughter. There are still not many details about whether it will be a love story or a simple friendship and it will also have the performance of Dakota Johnson.
The new film, which is planned to be a trilogy, is a new thriller with secret agents, spies and a lot of action. The interesting thing is that this project is based on the novel of the same name by author Ellie Conway.
Its premiere is a mystery, but the platform announced that it will also feature stars of great stature such as Henry Cavill, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O’Hara and Dua Lipa, the singer who will make his debut for the big screen.
The feature film, which is in post-production, follows two half-brothers who meet at the funeral of their father, a seemingly terrible man who keeps a secret that will alter the lives of the protagonists.
Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke will be the ones to bring this narrative to life and since they are both excellent actors, there is no doubt that they will do a good job together.
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Zac Efron made it clear that he is more than Troy from ‘High School Musical’ and in the last decade, he has ventured into other more serious and demanding performances.
The dramatic comedy that promises to hit the screens this 2022, is based on a true story, where a man named John Chickie Donohue leaves his life behind with a single purpose: to look for his childhood friends who are now in the army and share a few beers with them.
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell will team up to give the audience moments of intense laughter in ‘Spirited’, a film that is scheduled for the holidays due to the fact that it will be a new musical version of the famous story ‘A Christmas Carol’.
Other actors who will also be joining them include Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Jen Tullock, and Sunita Mani just to name a few.
Apple TV has made sure that children also enjoy its content and created the new animated film ‘Luck’ together with the company Skydance Animation and will reflect the true meaning of friendship through a dragon and a girl who embark on a unique journey. .
The promotions are visible on the platform and exactly on August 5 the whole family can enjoy it at any time.