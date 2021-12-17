7 movies to see if you loved Harry Potter [LISTA]

There is something special about the saga of Harry Potter: something that transcends the challenge of time and continues to make famous the story of the young orphan studying magic at Hogwarts.

The eight films that make up the cinematic saga often pass on television schedules, always recording excellent ratings and, as the return of the first chapter also demonstrates, success seems destined not to diminish.

However, if you have just seen the whole saga and you no longer know which fish to take, we have decided to take you by the hand and recommend some films that you can see to look for that same magic (here, instead, you can find our tips on TV series).

Premise: Of course we do not include the two films that make up the first chapters of the saga in the list Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. It is clear that whoever misses Harry Potter will start right from the saga from which Johnny Depp was fired.

Movies to see if you loved Harry Potter

The genesis of Harry Potter: The Lord of the Rings

It is almost obvious that the fantasy genre, as a whole, cannot be separated from the work signed by JRR Tolkien. The Lord of the Rings it is truly the cornerstone of the genre and has helped make some stereotypes and archetypes iconic.

Also Harry Potter owes a lot to The Lord of the Rings and it can be seen from how JK Rowling built her villain.

It is enough to pause for a moment on Voldemort to understand with the Dark Wizard he owes practically all his charm to the Dark Lord of Mordor, the Sauron that Tolkien has opposed to the Fellowship of the Ring.

Furthermore, in both stories a very important value is both that of friendship, but above all that of resisting objects of dark power: the ring of The Lord of The Rings and the Horcruxes of Harry Potter.

Miss pregrine – Home for special kids

Based on the book by Ransom Riggs and brought to the big screen by Tim Burton, Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children shares many elements with Harry Potter.

First of all, at the center of the story there are some guys who have extraordinary abilities: although it is not magic in the most common sense of the term, there is a supernatural side that should not be underestimated.

Plus, just like wizards have Hogwarts, the kids in this film can count on a safe place, a place hidden from the eyes of humans and guided by a teacher (played by Eva Green) who cares about their fate.

Brass knobs and broomsticks

Among the most loved classics of all time and perfect to see even during the Christmas holidays, Brass knobs and broomsticks sees as protagonists Angela Lansbury and David Tomlinson.

The film is based on a series of novels signed by Mary Norton and is made with the mixed technique, which mixes live action and animation (such as, for example, Mary Poppins).

The story is that of an apprentice witch who agrees to host three children during World War II and who is waiting for the last exam to be able to become a full-fledged witch.

The film overflows with magic and that typically London atmosphere that also makes us think of Harry Potter.

Harry Potter’s heir Percy Jackson and the lightning thief

Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief – based on the novel of the same name by Rick Riordan – was the film that, in the hopes, was to be the heir of Harry Potter.

At the center of the tale is the semi-divine progeny of the Olympians. Also in this case there is a safe and secret place of training: if on one side we have Hogwarts, in Percy Jackson there is the half-blood camp.

And once again there is a Chosen One who, despite what appear to be his flaws, is called upon to save the world from an ancient evil.

The Chronicles of Narnia

Based on CS Lewis’s book series, The Chronicles of Narnia is about a group of brothers and sisters who are sent to the countryside to escape the horrors of war.

Here, in a mansion that seems to have come out of a storybook, they discover a secret passage inside a closet that leads them into a magical world full of miracles and threats.

Labyrinth

Great cult of the 80s played by Jennifer Connelly and the iconic David Bowie, Labyrinth it is a journey between magic and folklore, especially the European one.

It is the story of a girl who, in order to save her little brother, is on a journey into the underworld, in a fantastic kingdom populated by dark and mysterious creatures and dominated by the Goblin King.

Literary sagas such as Harry Potter: Hunger Games

Another saga that was intended to collect the Harry Potter legacy is that of Hunger Games starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Also in this case it is a film saga based on a Letteria saga, born from the pen of Suzanne Collins and centered on a dystopia in which a young girl is called to fight in the so-called hunger games.