7 movies to see Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) in addition to the series ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Morfydd Clark, the riveting breakout star of the hypnotic horror film ‘Saint Maud’, travels to Middle-earth, where he leads the incredibly ambitious Amazon Prime series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powera series that has just premiered on Amazon Prime Video and whose first two episodes are directed by the Spanish filmmaker JA Bayona (responsible for titles such as The orphanage Y Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), It’s a new territory for Morfydd Clarkthe Swedish-born Welsh actress, at all levels: a mega-budget global franchise that tackles the theme of an epic fight for the future of Middle-earth. To play the elf Galadriel, Clark learned to swim and ride a horse.. She also trained hard to master the choreographies of war and battle against the various fantastical creatures that will appear throughout the series. The production recruited the same stunt team that Peter Jackson used for his trilogy (made up of The Fellowship of the Ring, The two Towers Y The return of the King), of which, it must be said, Clark is a great admirer.

‘The prevailing winds’

Film London

In this short film by British filmmaker Adam Butcher, Clark plays a young woman who disappeared during an expedition and who is desperately wanted by her sister (Lydia Leonard). The moors, the mountains and essentially the mist make up an enigmatic and even dreamlike atmosphere in which the meeting of the two sisters is ambiguous.

‘Pride, Prejudice and Zombies’

sony pictures

Loosely interpreting Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen’s most famous novel, this action-comedy brought together several of Britain’s young acting stars, including Lily James, Sam Riley and Suki Waterhouse. The Bennet sisters, in addition to finding suitable husbands and fighting off unwanted suitors, are highly trained zombie fighters in 19th-century England. And Georgiana Darcy, played by Clark, witnesses it.

‘The man who invented Christmas’

Bleecker Street

Historical drama, directed by Bharat Nalluri and starring Dan Stevens, which reconstructs the problems of Charles Dickens and the way he managed to recover and write one of his most famous novels, Christmas story. We see Clark in the role of her wife, Kate Dickens, who in the face of the difficulties facing Charles, gives him unconditional support and support so that she can materialize one of the most beloved Christmas stories in history.

‘Hell in the storm’

Paramount Pictures

Despite his brief appearance through a video call with his sister Haley (Kaya Scodelario), the protagonist of the story, Clark’s role is important in this horror film about natural disasters from director Alexandre Aja, because he is responsible for sending the message of prevention in the face of the terrible hurricane that is approaching in the Miami region.

‘Dracula’

Netflix

In the television miniseries based on the horror classic written by Bram Stoker and starring Danish actor Claes Bang, Clark convincingly plays Mina, the girlfriend of Jonathan Harker, the young lawyer who visits Count Dracula in his castle in Transylvania. The mythical count meets Mina when she pretends to be a nun with the intention of helping Agatha Van Helsing (Dolly Wells) to capture the vampire.

‘The dark matter’

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

In this TV series, Sister Clara is a nurse in Bolvangar who took it upon herself to show young Lyra (Dafne Keen) around the station after her arrival. Her daemon was a little white dog named Nicholas, while her role at Bolvangar was to look after the children and advise them, particularly when they first arrived at the station.

