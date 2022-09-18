7 movies with technological aberrations so impossible that they are even a little embarrassing | Entertainment

How many times have we gone to the cinema eager to see a movie and an aberration or technological aberrations They have screeched at you so much that you couldn’t help but laugh out loud. This moment is a classic from the 80s and 90s, when the future was supposed to be very bizarre.

And while we have nothing against wrong predictions, what drives us crazy is when in a movie -not futuristic or science fiction- they do something that is impossible. Send an email through a printer or hack the White House with an iPod full of duct tape.

For all those who enjoy these kits, as well as for those who can’t stand them, today we leave you the seven movies where you can enjoy / suffer at the taste of the consumer. Worst of all, many of these are big-budget productions with good actors.

Once the subject has been presented and other similar reports have been proposed, let’s go with the best examples of a technological blunder in the world of cinema. Hold on, curves are coming:

7 movies with technological aberrations so impossible that they are even a little embarrassing:

Crazy night

Phil and Claire Foster are a seemingly happy married couple who see their best friends part after a life very similar to theirs. In an attempt to escape his mundane, routine life, Phil takes Claire out to dinner at an expensive Manhattan restaurant, which, however, he hasn’t made reservations for.

When the Tripplehorns are called to their table and don’t show up, Phil and Claire pose as them; Thus begins a night of misfortune as a result of having adopted a false identity. The movie is pretty weak. But that’s not important.

The key to this movie is that Steve Carrel, in the middle of a car chase, pulls out a Kindle (yes, Amazon’s e-book reader) and plugs a USB into it. Not a microUSB, no, a USB-A. This is impossible because Kindles have never had a USB port.

We understand that this error is because they needed an excuse to put a product placement and they did not fall into the fact that Kindles do not have said port. But that didn’t matter to the director.

: 1:28 hours Platform:Disney+

Risky lies

Harry Tasker leads a double life: he speaks six languages, masters all forms of counterintelligence, and works as an international agent for Omega, a top-secret government agency charged with ending nuclear terrorism.

For reasons of national security, he hides his true profession from Helen, his wife, and makes her believe that he is a gray computer salesman. Harry, who has the resources and courage to save the country from him, fears that he won’t be able to save his marriage.

But when Helen discovers her husband’s true profession, excited by the news, she decides to help him put an end to a fundamentalist command that is planning a bloody attack. It’s the classic 90’s movie where there are spies, bad guys, terrorists and a lot of crazy technology.

So much so that a Mac running Windows 3.1 appears. Such was the pain on screen that at the time it was the talk of the techie groups. Luckily for James Cameron, the director, there was no Twitter then.

: 2:21 hours Platform: not available

The nucleus

After a series of strange events throughout the planet, it is discovered that, for unknown reasons, the heart of planet Earth has stopped its rotation, which will cause a tremendous natural disaster in a few months, eliminating life as we know it. .

To find a solution to this catastrophe, the government and the military ask for help from the geophysicist who discovered what was happening, Dr. Josh Keyes, and a group of the best scientists in the world.

They must travel to the center of the Earth in an underground vehicle commanded by Commander Robert Iverson and Major Rebecca “Beck” Childs. His dangerous mission will be to detonate a nuclear device that tries to reactivate the core, and thus save the entire world from certain destruction.

In this film a hacker uses a chewing gum wrapper to make a beep code that hacks a cell phone and allows it to make free international calls for life. It’s stupid? Very much.

: 2:15 hours Platform: AppleTV+

Operation Swordfish

Stanley Jobson, a computer expert recently released from prison, is asked by terrorist Gabriel Shear to help him crack a complicated security code for a secret account.

Only a few hackers in the world are capable of doing such work, and he is one of them. Good old Hugh Jackman appeared in a movie alongside Halle Berry and John Travolta in one of his first big-name roles.

But what we’re going to. The film has a huge rabbit and we are going to tell about it. With a gun to his face, Hugh Jackman has to hack the US Department of Defense in 60 seconds. For that, he gets into a totally invented and meaningless interface and starts writing meaningless IPs.

Luckily the movie is pretty decent, so removing that rather embarrassing mistake, the rest is well worth it. The sexual tension between Hugh and Halle is one of those that will always be remembered in the cinema.

: 1:33 hours Platform: RakutenTV

Mission Impossible

Ethan Hunt is a super spy capable of carrying out the most dangerous mission with maximum efficiency and elegance (although that elegance can be questioned, because there were few ways he had to enter the sites).

He is part of a competent team led by agent Jim Phelps, who has reunited his men to participate in a very difficult mission: prevent the sale of a stolen disk that contains secret information of vital importance.

The problem with this movie -which is wonderful in almost the 110 minutes it lasts- comes when the main character starts sending emails with biblical quotes. So far so good, the problem is that the emails are not well placed. Do you remember a “Max@Job 3:14”? Ethan, man, that email is invalid.

But hey, this is just a detail that should not blur a very powerful movie. Technological aberrations have even the best work, we can forgive the mistake.

: 1:33 hours Platform: Netflix

firewall

When Jack Stanfield, an IT security specialist for a bank, returns home from work to be with his wife Beth and their children, he usually breathes a sigh of relief.

He takes comfort in being away from the ubiquitous cameras, identity checks, constant maintenance and upgrading of complex electronic firewalls and other defense measures, that have become normal practice in this era where everything is done through the network.

But what Jack cannot suspect is that, when he returns home, his every move is watched furtively and that soon his life and that of his family will become a nightmare. The film, which bases a large part of the script on technology, commits a crime against the world of music and hackers.

In the movie, Harrison Ford, cybersecurity expert, manages to steal 10,000 email accounts and all their data through an original iPod, which just has a bunch of wires around it taped up.

: 1:45 hours Platform: AppleTV+

independence day

On the eve of the 4th of July, gigantic spaceships appear in the sky. The initial stupor turns into terror when they see how they attack the planet launching destructive rays against the largest cities in the world.

The only hope of salvation lies in the hands of a few survivors, who band together to plan a massive attack on the aliens, before it’s too late.

Will Smith’s great film, the culmination of his career as an action movie actor. And the fault that the film is here today is not his.

Jeff Goldblum, another of the big names in film, gets enter the alien mothership’s computer system using a Macintosh PowerBook connected via the parallel printer port, and introduces a virus. Yes, through the printer port.

: 2:25 hours Platform:Disney+

Long live the film directors who, in order to impress on screen, let any technological outrage pass.

Which one is your favorite? Ours is Mission Impossible, as you may have guessed.