7 must-sees on Broadway | The Journal of Quebec

Every year, the Easter holiday gives Quebecers wings, carrying many of them to New York and its cultural artery par excellence, Broadway. But, faced with the abundance of the offer, some are struggling to find their way around. Which production to choose? Follow the leader.

Wicked



Photo courtesy, Matthew Murphy

It’s hard to resist the urge to “defy gravity” with Wickednow famous ante-episode of Wizard of Oz exploring the teenage years of the witches Glinda and Elphaba. The initial proposal is attractive. But in addition, spectators can currently see the excellent Brittney Johnson, the first Afro-descendant artist to play the role of Glinda, the witch of the North. In short, an opportunity to seize.

beetle juice



Photo courtesy, Matthew Murphy

No need to say his name three times to make Beetlejuice appear in the flesh! Tim Burton fans now have only to drop by the Marquis Theater to find the character from Tim Burton’s classic work in the stage adaptation – and highly musical – which has just returned to the poster, two years after seeing its momentum curbed by the pandemic.

The Music Man



Photo courtesy, Julieta Cervantes

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster together on the same stage? Here is a proposal capable, on its own, of creating an unprecedented rush towards the Winter Garden Theater. The two icons of musical theater play opposite each other in this new incarnation of the classic, rewarded six times at the Tony Awards following its creation in the 1950s. A safe bet, what!

Chicago



Photo courtesy, Julieta Cervantes

The story, we know it by heart. The songs too. But one never refuses an opportunity to revisit Chicago and its merry murderers of the Cook Country prison. Fans of musicals now have an additional incentive, because it is none other than Pamela Anderson who embodies Roxie Hart these days, a character to whom Renée Zellwegger notably lent her features in the 2002 film adaptation.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



Photo courtesy, Manuel Harlan

After Donna Summer, Carole King, Cher and other Gloria Estefan, it’s Tina Turner’s turn to see her life and career traced in the form of a musical. On the program: the ups and downs of the diva, obvious excuses to celebrate Proud Mary, The Best, Private Dancer, River Deep Mountain High and fifteen other essentials from his repertoire. How to refuse?

Red Mill !



Photo courtesy, Matthew Murphy

Christian and Satine make the leap from the screen to the stage with Red Mill !, awarded 10 times at the most recent Tony Awards. Do you know the movie by heart? Don’t worry, the show still has some surprises in store for you. Because if the plot remains the same, the musical portion has been greatly enhanced by the addition of titles borrowed from the repertoires of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Adele, Britney Spears and Whitney Houston, to name a few.

Hadestown



Photo courtesy, Matthew Murphy

We thought we knew the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice well… until it was dusted off thanks to Hadestown. Now transposed to New Orleans and generously sprinkled with jazz, funk and soul rhythms, it becomes a musical comedy at times gloomy, but above all intoxicating and simply irresistible.

♦ Until April 30, proof of vaccination is required to attend a show at each of the 41 theaters on Broadway. Wearing a mask is also compulsory at all times, except when eating or drinking.