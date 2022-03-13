7 Netflix series you should watch this weekend

Weekends are for relaxing and the Netflix platform knows that this is one of its functions. Every week, the streaming giant adds the best and latest series to its billboard to pass the time either alone, as a couple or as a family.

YOU CAN SEE: When does ‘Until we meet again’ premiere, the film starring Stephanie Cayo.

the great thing about Netflix is that it brings us a proposal for all tastes, from police series to Korean series, which have been very popular lately. For this reason, in this note from El Popular we recommend seven series that you should watch this weekend.

Once upon a time but no

With the participation of the Colombian singer, Sebastián Yara, the series arrived on Netflix on March 11 “Once upon a time but no.” The story is about two lovers who were separated and must meet again in the afterlife to break a spell that fell on the town where they lived. However, the arrival of two tourists could put on film the only chance they have to end the spell.

memories of youth

With 10 chapters, “Youth Memories” It is one of the options that Netflix proposes among its Korean series. Played by Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam tells the story of two actors and a makeup artist, who will fight daily to meet their goals, including getting the job of their dreams. It is a drama about love, success and hope.

The Last Kingdom, season 5

“The Last Kingdom“It arrived on March 9 with its season 5. It is the end of the series and in these new chapters several of the plots will be resolved before it comes to an end. Set in the 9th century, what we all know today as Englandis a series that tells us about the steps of Uthred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon raised by Vikings in the United Kingdom.

The beauty of Gagnam

“The Beauty of Gangnam” premiered on South Korean television on JTBC from July 27 to September 15, 2018, however, four years later he came to the streaming giant to talk to us about physical appearance and beauty standards that society often imposes. Kang Mi-Rae (Im Soo-Hyang) is the female lead, and she will struggle with her own conflicts after not feeling pretty.

Queen of the South, Season 5

On March 9, the fifth season of the series premiered. “Queen of the South”. In these new chapters, Teresa’s loyalty is tested when the authorities search for Marcel. In addition, she will try to raise capital for a company and more corruption will come to light. The police series with Alice Braga and Veronica Falcón is based on the book by Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

Astrology Guide to Broken Hearts Season 2

“Astrology Guide for Broken Hearts” It arrived on Netflix on March 8 with its season 2. Once again we will see its protagonist claudia gusmano as Alice Bassi, who found love in Davide Sardi played by Michele Rosello. With six chapters we will see its protagonist getting ahead and he will write her first horoscope in the midst of an uncertain future.

Do you know who it is

On March 4, the series premiered. “Do you know who it is”. Based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, this is a crime thriller starring Emmy winner Toni Collette, Belle Heathcote, Omari Hardwich and Jacob Scipio. According to the synopsis, Laura will discover the dark past of her mother, who keeps a dark secret.