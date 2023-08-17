7 Nostalgia Movies That Are Ideal To Watch On A Cloudy, Cold Day

These nostalgic movies to watch on cloudy and cold days will give you a good time while relaxing in the comfort of your home.

when the atmosphere changes The clouds feel heavy and the wind strong and cold, you definitely wouldn’t want to go on the road. Instead, there is nothing more ideal than staying at home and enjoying movie or series afternoon Cuddled up in a nice blanket, sipping coffee and enjoying your partner with you. these are some Nostalgic Movies to Watch on a Cloudy, Cold Day, which would definitely be an excellent company for colder climates. All are available on streaming.

little women (2019)

Where to watch: Netflix

From the director of Barbie comes another version of Louisa Mary Alcott’s classic novel that tells the story of teenage sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg who live with their mother in an America filled with social change. Each of them pursues their own dreams and desires, which are often not free from the pain of life.

The Benefits of Being Invisible (Benefits of Being a Wallflower, 2012)

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

This story tells us in a very emotional and sweet way what it feels like to be a misfit in school, who doesn’t fit into society and life. Brilliant performances from Ezra Miller and Emma Watson, who show us that believing in yourself is the best weapon you can have in the face of life.

Stand by Me (Stand by Me, 1986)

Where to watch: Netflix

If we talk about nostalgic movies that are ideal to watch on cloudy and cold days, then Count On Me is one of the best. Based on the story by Stephen King, the story focuses on the value of friendship and how it plays a fundamental role in the most difficult times, especially during adolescence. Thought provoking and nostalgic like few others.

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring a very young Brad Pitt, the film tells us about the experiences of Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer, who attempted to climb Mount Nanga; However, his adventure was interrupted by the outbreak of World War II. Both he and his fellow pedestrians were imprisoned in a concentration camp, from which they tragically managed to escape.

Hum Raat Mein (Our Souls in the Night, 2017)

Where to watch: Netflix

If you fancy something more romantic, we recommend this nostalgic tale. Eddie Moore (Jane Fonda) pays a surprise visit to her neighbor, Louis Waters (Robert Redford), who, despite living in a small town, maintains little contact. The loneliness of both leads them to get to know each other better and take advantage of their last glimpse of life.

The Lost Girls (The Lost Girls, 2020)

Where to watch: Netflix

When Mari Gilbert’s daughter goes missing, she begins her own investigation on Long Island where Shannon was last seen. His search led to the discovery of more than a dozen sex workers who had been murdered, but the police showed little interest in solving the cases. A tape known for its harshness and sense of loss.

Down to the Bones (Bones and All, 2022)

Where to watch: Prime Video

This love story is unlike anything you’ve seen before. Maren and Lee are two strange creatures forced to live on the fringes of society. Together they embark on a journey that takes them to the most remote corners of the United States with the only slogan being to live within their means. Hasta Los Huesos is a love story, mixed with a dose of terror and a lot of drama.

