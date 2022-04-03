7 original (and cheap) gifts that you can make

Collectible figures, t-shirts, mugs, lamps and more gaming accessories to surprise.

It’s not the first time we talk about original gifts for gamers. Fortunately, there is now greater access to merchandise related to our favorite video games: figures, clothes, cups, poster, diaries and an endless list. There are also many accessories for customize your consolesso here we propose some of the best original gifts What can you do to a gamer?

The most recommended (and obvious) thing is that you discover what the favorite video games of your friend, partner or relative. This will make it much easier to get the gift right, although there are many sensational products to surprise. It is possible that the figures are a very recurring gift because they are very showy and there is a great variety. If you’re looking for one collectible figure, we recommend popular brands like Banpresto, Nendoroid, Funko POP! or Amiibo for Nintendo fans. In this regard you have a complete guide to Funko POP! for gamers and geeks.

Another good decorative gift are the table lamps with very funny designs related to video games. For example, there are lamps from Pac-Man, Tetris, The Legend of Zelda or Super Mario. Below we give you more details of these products and other original gifts what can you do. Any video game lover will be satisfied with any of these recommendations.

The best original video game gifts you can give

Crash Bandicoot Paladone Lamp. This brand has specialized in products related to video games, series and fashion movies. There is a wide variety of designs as a replica of the original Game Boy, the ghost Boo or the power star from Super Mario. Also Minecraft, the golden snitch from Harry Potter or Baby Yoda. Although we wanted to highlight this cute Crash Bandicoot lamp, an iconic PlayStation character. Measure 10 centimeters and it works with a couple of batteries, but the best thing is its price that you can see in the link.

Pokémon HORI Controller for Nintendo Switch. HORI is well known for launching products of Exclusive designs for Nintendo Switch and other consoles. In this case we highlight this beautiful Pokémon controller with Eevee and Pikachu as protagonists. This command has a smaller size, ideal to take it everywhere. HORI has official nintendo license, so it is fully compatible with the console. Has turbo function with 3 settings and wired connection no lag, although it has no vibration.

Game Boy Thermal Mug. It is not necessary to spend a lot of money to surprise with a gift and a good example of this is this mug. Gifts can be purely decorative or as useful as this. Everyone uses mugs, even gamers who can appeal to the nostalgia of original game boy every morning. But it is not just any cup, since it reacts with heat and the Super Mario ending scene with many details. It is an official Nintendo product with the ability to 300ml and it is not recommended to use the dishwasher.

ONE from Harry Potter. It has become fashionable that card or board games are personalized with specific sagas such as Harry Potter. There are hundreds of products available from this saga that will delight fans and the ONE is a game that never fails. It has a very simple mechanics for children and adults to play, being the perfect ally for the summer. The deck is made up of 112 cards that have illustrations of Harry Potter with the best known characters from movies like Hermione or Ron.

Level 40 T-shirt. In this list there is also room for cool t-shirts. On Amazon there are a lot of t-shirt designs, some of retro style and other very funny. This t-shirt is perfect to give on birthdays because there are models of all ages and colors for any gamer who has a birthday. It is a good way of saying that you like video games without saying it clearly. It’s made with 50% cotton and 50% polyesterand you can choose the size from the purchase link.

Recreational Mini Arcade Console. There are really curious products for gamers, including small arcade machines how are you. This machine contains 250 games totally functional, although it is also a perfect object to decorate. Among the selection of games there are shooting, platforms, sports or puzzles. This mini arcade console has a 2.5 inch screen, backlit and the volume can be adjusted. It measures 9 centimeters high and works with 3 AA batteries.

Zelda figure in Breath of the Wild. This piece is not as simple as others, but it is made with materials of good quality And it’s pretty exclusive. It is an edition based on the version of Princess Zelda that was seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch. It is 23 centimeters tall, including the base which is very detailed. this figure it is a unique jewel that all fans of the video game series will appreciate.

