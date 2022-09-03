News

7 policemen killed in an ambush in Colombia: how will it affect Petro’s “total peace” policy?

Zach
Police in Colombia

File image of Colombian police officers.

At least seven police officers died and one was seriously injured this Friday in an attack in a rural area of ​​San Luis, in the Department of Huila, in western Colombia, in the largest attack recorded in the country since Gustavo Petro came to power. .

According to initial reports, the agents were arriving at their station when they were apparently attacked with rifle bursts and explosives.

The motives for the attack or which group is behind it are not clear at the moment.

Initially, the death of eight agents had been reported, a figure that was later lowered when it became known that one agent had survived.

