7 popular and harmful Android apps identified at the end of 2021: list and potential effects

At least they have been recovered 7 Android apps particularly widespread also in Italy, currently compromised in terms of security. After the false alarms due to messages good morning and good night on WhatsApp, which we told you about months ago, today December 26 we must take into consideration the Joker malware. Concrete threat, which we have known for about two years now and which, from time to time, reappears infecting applications that we have regularly downloaded from the Play Store.

Let’s go back to the 7 popular and temporarily harmful Android apps at the end of 2021

In a similar context, it is important to consult the original study of the Pradeo team, but above all to go back to the 7 Android apps that at present we absolutely must uninstall from our smartphones. We are talking about Color Message, Safety AppLock, Convenient Scanner 2, Push Message-Texting & SMS, Emoji Wallpaper, Separate Doc Scanner and Fingertip GameBox. In particular, attention should be paid to an Android app called Color Message that was downloaded more than 500,000 times by users. Apparently, it is also widespread here in Italy.

Why is Joker insidious when it “sticks” to Android apps? Researchers confirm that its main activity is to simulate clicks and intercept SMS to subscribe to unwanted premium paid services without users’ knowledge. Using as little code as possible and completely hiding it, to become almost completely immune to the various security filters we have installed, Joker generates a trace that can be difficult to detect. Over the past couple of years, not surprisingly, malware has been found hidden in hundreds of apps.

Scholars, about the latest infected apps that have been identified, highlight that Color Message was discovered by intercepting some Russian servers. Since that time, the app has been removed from Google Play, but screenshots posted by Pradeo show it still is widely spread. This is a messaging app that “makes SMS fun and beautiful”And has received a very high average score on the Play Store in recent years. Be very careful.

