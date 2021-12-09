7 positive English players left at home, the ASL orders pads for everyone – Corriere.it

After the announcement of the English coach Brendan Rogers, the Neapolitan health authority intervened with a new round of tampons that the English players are doing right now to get the results before the match

The Omicron variant also scares the world of football, on the England-Italy axis. The Leicester faces Napoli in full emergency and without seven positive players at Covid. Three staff members also remained in England, but it appears as a precaution. The Neapolitan health authority, however, intervened with a new round of tampons that footballers are doing right now. Presumably before the start of the race (6.45 pm) the outcome will be known.

Coach Brendan Rodgers announced the Covid outbreak at last night’s press conference. Some of our players are positive, and it all happened in the last 48 hours. The unavailable are Lookman, Amartey, Iheanacho, Vestergaard, Perez, Benkovic and Daley-Campbell. The decision of the ASL has solved (hopefully) a health problem. In fact, the current protocol did not foresee that the players who arrived yesterday in Naples and were guests in one of the hotels on the city’s waterfront would make an additional buffer before tonight’s game at the Maradona stadium. In fact, the negativity certified by the molecular test carried out before leaving for Italy was enough. The UEFA rules also state that one is enough before the match. The swab is valid for 48 hours: Leicester arrived in Italy around noon on Wednesday, the swab was carried out on Tuesday. Napoli for legitimately worried. He fears a cluster, but fortunately for him the local health authority has intervened and, as mentioned, is carrying out a new round of swabs even if only as a precaution. On the other hand, the Conference League match between Tottenham and Rennes has been postponed in England due to the Covid outbreak in Antonio Conte’s team where there are a total of thirteen positives.