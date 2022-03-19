7 Powerful And Nutritional Reasons To Include Blueberries In Your Diet

We all love to eat, but when it comes to nutrition, is when the sow twists her tailthey would say out there, because then everything seems to become difficult, unappetizing and even less fun than what we normally eat, especially if we are from the clan that loves burgers, potato chips and fritters in general or fatty foods. Yes, it is difficult to think that a handful of fruits can be your snack or collationbut it is possible.

Once you’ve decided to take on the challenge of eating healthy, the next step is to get a taste of all those fruit that you swore that they only went in the cakes, cocktails or practically any dessert. And it is that although they are elementary ingredients of the syrups, jams and others in the pastry field, consuming them naturally is much more healthy and recommended, to take advantage of all its properties.

There are many fruits that can be given various nutrients and in general vitamins and minerals to your body, but when it comes to Fruits of the forest, our little eyes should light up, because most of all of them have a great amount of antioxidants, that can give us several benefits, but since the most popular are blueberries, cherries and even raspberries, today we will tell you why blueberries they are not only what it becomes Violet on ‘Charlie and the chocolate factory’. They are much more nutritious and good for your body.

1. They improve your cardiovascular health

Because they contain anthocyanins, with antioxidant action and anti-inflammatory, blackberries are great allies for cardiovascular health, as they also provide a significant amount of iron, an essential compound for the production of hemoglobin in the blood and thanks to this, it increases the ability to transport oxygen to the cells of the body. Without forgetting that they are perfect allies to control blood pressure, due to the potassium they contain.

2. They are a vitamin bomb

Like most fruits, this one not only contains fiber and minerals, but also a lot of vitaminsas the C, K, A, niacin riboflavin, B6 and E. All of them help your body to improve different processeswhich can range from strengthening the immune system to the improvement of the digestive system. For this reason, blackberries should always have an important place in your fridge or fruit bowl.

3. They reduce the risk of stroke

Because they contain a antioxidant Known as resveratrol, this fruit can also help you reduce the risk of having a stroke, which would be the main agent to prevent damage to the vascular systembecause it strengthens the cardiovascular system, as we explained in a previous point.

As good fruits of the forest, they help improve your health. Photo: Unsplash

4. They improve digestion

Thanks to what they contribute fiber and nutrients as the vitamin K, vitamin B6, niacin or riboflavin, blueberries can improve your digestive process, because they favor the breakdown of difficult-to-digest foods, such as proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

5. They strengthen the immune system

Thanks to its content vitamin C and others antioxidantsThey help strengthen the body’s defenses to prevent diseases and infections.

6. They improve cognitive processes

Thank you to your antioxidantsThey help maintain brain function and improve memory.

7. They take away muscle pain

The blackberries can reduce muscle damage after performing strenuous exercise.