7 prominent opponents found guilty of conspiracy

(CNN Spanish) — The Nicaraguan justice declared former Nicaraguan presidential candidates Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Félix Maradiaga and Arturo Cruz guilty of conspiracy to undermine national integrity.

In the collective trial, the other four opposition leaders were also found guilty: Violeta Granera, Tamara Dávila and José Pallais of the opposition Blue and White National Unit and José Adán Aguerri, former president of the employers’ association. This was reported by the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) and the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy, through their social networks.

On its Twitter account, the Cenidh denounced that the “Ortega Murillo Regime declares them guilty for crimes they have not committed. They are innocent!”

The trial began this Tuesday and lasted for seven hearings in the Judicial Assistance Directorate prison, south of Managua. The media does not have access to prison facilities, attorneys for two of the defendants told CNN.

Arturo Cruz, an academic, former diplomat, and former presidential candidate for the Alianza Ciudadana, was arrested on June 5 while returning from a work tour of the United States, reported his press office. The police detained him under investigation for alleged actions against national sovereignty.

Juan Sebastián Chamorro, an economist and former presidential candidate for the Citizen Alliance, and Félix Maradiaga, a political scientist and former presidential candidate for the Blue and White Unit, were arrested on June 8, 2021, the first at his home in a neighborhood south of Managua and the second when he was traveling home after leaving the Prosecutor’s Office after giving a statement for investigation. The two were arrested for alleged crimes against national sovereignty, the Police said in a statement.

In her social networks, the wife of Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Victoria Cárdenas, expressed:

“Judge Félix Ernesto Salmerón ruled against my husband @Jschamorrog without evidence and found him guilty of undermining national integrity”…”The Judiciary is not independent, but an apparatus to prosecute opponents and thus legalize the arbitrary arrests supported by the false accusations of the Public Ministry, which requested a sentence of 13 years in prison and disqualification from holding public office”.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested eight years in prison for Tamara Dávila and Violeta Granera, nine years for Arturo Cruz and 13 years in prison for Chamorro, Maradiaga, Aguerri and Pallais. The sentence will be read on March 3, the Civic Alliance reported in a statement.

The Civic Alliance explained that the opposition leaders are accused, tried and sentenced for the crime of “undermining national integrity” because “they dared to raise their voices and ask for justice, freedom and democracy for Nicaragua.”

The opposition coalition also affirmed that “this and all the other trials carried out since February 1 are riddled with illegalities and violations of the rights and guarantees of due process of law, for which reason they are null trials, in which null and void sentences as they are based on fabricated accusations against innocent people and issued by incompetent, biased judges at the service of the Ortega-Murillo authoritarian regime”.

CNN has not been able to obtain a reaction from the Judiciary to the criticism of the processes against opponents. They do not respond to queries from independent media and the Public Ministry has not updated information on the cases either.

These seven opposition figures join 20 other people found guilty of crimes against national sovereignty, including student leaders, peasants, activists and human rights defenders, as well as seven former presidential hopefuls accused of charges that they and their lawyers they reject Some have been sentenced to between eight and 13 years in prison.

This is the third consecutive week of trials against more than 40 opposition leaders detained between May 28 and November 22, 2021.