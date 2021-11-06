7 PS5 and PS4 exclusives will arrive on PC in 2022

Horizon Forbidden West on PC on September 9 and Ratchet & Clank on October 3, 2022. Information comes from a data leak from GeForce Now, the cloud gaming service of NVIDIA. In fact, a programmer found a backdoor that allowed him to get hold of the complete catalog of GeForce Now games, including all titles that are not yet publicly available. In the list, which seems reliable, there is a total of over 18 thousand games, of which 5,000 not yet officially announced.

Horizon Forbidden West on PC on September 9 and Ratchet & Clank on October 3, 2022

Among the latter, the next shooter of Treyarch, Tekken 8, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Street Fighter VI and new remakes of the Metal Gear Solid in high definition. Many of the games listed in the leak are already official and actually in development for PC, including Redfall, the new game of Indiana Jones by MachineGames e The Elder Scrolls VI, just to name a few. NVIDIA reacted to the data leak, effectively confirming the existence of the list, even though it indicated it as “purely speculative” and not indicative of which games are currently in development. It seems that all those projects that have been done internally at their respective development houses end up on that list, which doesn’t necessarily include that they may one day see the light.

For, speaking of the Sony titles, the indications deriving from the leak seem very reliable. They would be 7 exclusive PS5 and PS4 to land on PC in the course of 2022. It would start with Uncharted: Collection – Legacy of Thieves, already officially revealed, on February 7, while the next day would be the turn of Ghost of Tsushima. The expected Returnal would arrive on April 30th.

Then, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Helldivers early May. Surprisingly, the PS5 exclusive would also arrive on PC right away Horizon Forbidden West starting from 9 September. The release date of Ratchet & Clank for PC it would be that of October 3, 2022.

Let us remember once again that this is unofficial news. At the same time it is true that Sony is stepping up its support for the PC platform after landing on the platform with Windows of some of its main exclusives, such as the first Horizon, and after launching a new label for PlayStation games on PC.