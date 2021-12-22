7 sad details from Katniss’s life you may not remember

Katniss Everdeen is the protagonist of the Hunger Games film saga, based on the series of novels of the same name. Strong and courageous, she is the heroine who saves the world from a frightening reality. However, there are many difficult moments that he has to face.

The true essence of Hunger Games (The Hunger Games) is the character of Katniss Everdeen, interpreted by Jennifer Lawrence. Inspired by the homonymous saga of novels by Suzanne Collins, the film series – of which they are also a part The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire, The Hunger Games: Song of Uprising – Part 1 And The Hunger Games: Song of Uprising – Part 2 – is set in what can be called a dystopian future, in the fictional Panem.

In what used to be the USA, there are thirteen poor districts – the thirteenth is destroyed, following an attempted rebellion – while a Capitol City above all, the rich live. To punish the population for what happened, the so-called Hunger Games are organized, which see a boy and a girl drawn to participate, annually, from each District.

These are not simple games, but a real struggle to survive in which only one of the participants wins, earning money and food for their District as well as their own safety. Katniss lives in District 12, the poorest of all and has a very difficult life.

Heroine of the story, although she is only a teenager Katniss faces several traumatic events, enduring more than a girl her age normally could. Let’s go over some of the saddest moments in Katniss’s life in The Hunger Games.

Poverty The parents The Hunger Games The murders Peeta Cinna Prim









1 – She grew up in poverty

Katniss Everdeen’s childhood wasn’t the best when you think she grew up in a family poor and under a totalitarian regime.

Even before offering her life to save that of her sister – chosen for the Hunger Games – Katniss’s life is not easy. Every person living in District 12 has very few resources, unlike the wealthy residents of Capitol City.

Lions Gate Entertainment, Color Force HD Katniss in The Hunger Games

Constantly supervised by Peacemakers, the inhabitants of this district are not free and even Katniss grew up with the horror of the Hunger Games ever present in her life and that of her family.

2 – He has a difficult family behind him

Not much is known about Katniss’ father, other than who he is died in a coal mine accident. His mother, on the other hand, because of the depression and of the tragic life she lived, she never took care of the family as she should have.

All this left Katniss, albeit small, with many responsibilities: since she was a child, she took care of her sister and, in the first person, of the family as if she were an adult (even going for food in the woods).

Of course, life in Capitol City would have been very different, and what happened in Katniss is proof of how tough life was in District 12.

3 – Offers for the Hunger Games

Arrived at the seventy-fourth Harvest, to be extracted is Primrose Everdeen (Willow Shields), Katniss’s younger sister. Not tolerating that something could happen to her, to save her life and avoid all that horror, Katniss volunteers in his place.

Although it is the winner of the edition in question, the hatred that the President Coriolanus Snow (Donald Sutherland) has for Katniss leads the latter to try to understand how to eliminate the girl: every twenty-five years, in Capitol City, a special edition of the Hunger Games takes place – the so-called “Edition of the Memory”- and the Tributes are then drawn from the previous winners.

As the only female winner in her District, Katniss is forced to participate in the games for the second time.

Not only, therefore, Katniss experiences the horror of the Hunger Games once, but she is forced to suffer it twice.

4 – She is forced to kill the other Tributes

Obviously, being forced to kill other teenagers – to save her life – can only be considered, perhaps, the most traumatic event in Katniss’s life.

The girl has always tried to save everyone and not hurt anyone, but life has not always made it possible for her.

Lions Gate Entertainment, Color Force HD Rue and Katniss in The Hunger Games

Although she did not die at his hands, Katniss also had to witness the terrible death of the little girl Rue (Amandla Stenberg) and she felt guilty for not being able to protect her.

5 – Must face the change of Peeta

When Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) is taken prisoner in Capitol City, for Katniss it is a very difficult moment: District 12 has been completely destroyed and she has now become the symbol of rebellion which is about to explode all over Panem.

Peeta is tortured and brainwashed: he begins to believe that Katniss is the real one enemy.

When Peeta tries to kill the girl, she is shocked. Fortunately, this is only a “short” parenthesis.

6 – He sees Cinna die

Interpreted by Lenny Kravitz, Cinna is the stylist of Katniss.

Intelligent and determined, he becomes friends with the girl and dreams of a new Capitol City. Unfortunately, however, he is caught and tortured till death.

Seeing Cinna – one of the best characters in the saga – die in front of her is another shock for Katniss.

7 – He witnesses the death of his sister

Finally, the loss of Prim is obviously devastating for Katniss. After preventing it from coming killed By volunteering in her place for the Hunger Games, Katniss loses her anyway.

Just when Prim is taking medical courses to become a doctor and helping out during the riot, she is sent to Capitol City with other rebel doctors.

Lions Gate Entertainment, Color Force HD Katniss and Prim in The Hunger Games

While treating an injured child, she is hit by an exploding bomb.

Prim dies, therefore, before the eyes of Katniss who, in this case, can do nothing to save her.