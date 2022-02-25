7 science fiction series you should watch now on Netflix

Quite a phenomenon, this German series starts out looking like a typical one about disappearances and murders, but ends up being a monumental mess (for good) of time travel and much more.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Reject imitations, the new incarnations of the franchise, such as Discover or Picard they only have the Star Trek name in common, because they don’t look anything alike. Neither in aesthetics, nor in philosophy or plots. They are generic and forgettable science fiction series, but this is the one that took star trek to another level.

The first two seasons are tough to get through and the years show, but there are also some very good episodes interspersed. From the third it is clear why It is one of the best sci-fi series ever..

TheExpanse

if you like the space opera into sci-fi, you’ll like it TheExpanse. Narrate the wanderings of a future Earth, its tension with a colonized Mars and a plundered asteroid belt to mine it, using an exploited population.

Some episodes are very good and it has quite radical followers, who have managed to get it out of the eternal cycle of cancellations, resurrecting it when it seemed impossible.

BlackMirror

The dystopian series par excellence, that you have to see yes or yes. Each episode is a different story, exploring topics ranging from social media and the horrible world it’s creating, to devastated futures.

The first episode is quite a statement of intent. Safety pin.

manic

In its day it was a fashion hipsterbut it seems to have disappeared from the collective memory. manic It’s not for everyone, but yes for those who value a different science fiction and leisurely, without explosions or ships.

Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are a star cast in a frankly curious story.

Altered Carbon

At the other end of manic we find Altered Carbon. Based on some successful books, we find a dystopian future with dyes cyberpunk, where you can live a long time in cloned bodies and, as always, we may have solved death (at least in theory), but not inequality.

Have as many detractors as fansbut it’s worth it.

Jupiter’s Legacy

Of course, a nod to the most fashionable subgenre, which some do not consider within science fiction and they may be right, but this is my article and it is a pity that this series is not known more.

From Mark Millar we have received some of the most irreverent superheroes, a satire of the genre that is repeated in this story that tells us about powerful beings, but already elderly, who have to pass on the baton to new generations.

Another twist to the subject, as Theboys or invinciblebut that it is worth it despite the fact that it only has one season and the possibility of its continuation is turbulent.

As you can see, there is no shortage of options on Netflix to watch some science fiction series that are very good and will make you spend leisure time in distant worlds. A necessary escape in these times.