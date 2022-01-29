7 seats at an unbeatable price

A little station wagon, a little SUV, a little multi-space and a little sedan. No, we are not talking about a concept but about the new Dacia Jogger 2022the latest model of the Mioveni brand presented in preview at the Munich Motor Show 2021. The Romanian brand, passed under the control of Renault in 1999invited us to try the car at the gates of Saint-Paul-de-Vencein Provence, a new “Swiss army knife” of the range that adopts the CMF-B platform of the Losanga group.

The result is a seven-seater car (five in the basic version) with the costs of a segment B but with dimensions from segment C, full of clever ideas and beautiful to look at.

The design of the Dacia Jogger 2022

Jogger creates a segment of its own, to see it might seem just a familiar one but in reality there is much more under the bodywork.

In 4.54 meters we find a mix of winning styles: the length of the station wagons, the habitability of the multi-space vehicles and the peculiar characteristics of SUVs.

The nose of the car faithfully follows the family feeling of the range thanks to the LED headlights and the dynamically shaped grille, the rear is instead more squared while laterally we find a certain coherence with the style of the Duster in the taut and muscular lines of the fenders (here the test of the new Duster 2022). The trick found on the upper pillar is interesting: between the second and third side windows there is a step that allows additional light and space for rear passengersa solution that we have not seen since the time of the Skoda Roomster but very effective.

Thanks to a height raised by 20 cm from the ground and a shoulder of the tires abundant from 205-60, Jogger has all the versatility of an SUV, the same black plastic moldings and side skirts of the limited EXTREME version refer to the world of off-road and outdoor activities. A theme that, among other things, is very close to Dacia’s heart since the visual restyle of the brand that we will see shortly has taken the outdoors and green issues into the utmost account in its moodboard.

Above the roof of Jogger we find standard clever sidebars that can be disassembled and rotated 90 degrees so you can use additional accessories up to 80 kg such as ski or bike racks.

Interiors

Inside the car we discover a simple, no-frills but welcoming environment, in full Dacia style. The “full plastic” effect is softened thanks to fabric inserts both on the dashboard and on the side armrests of the doors, all giving a softer effect to the touch and creating an excellent contrast with the black of the plastics.

Pawls and buttons are arranged in a rational and intuitive way, the seats are in easily washable and fully adjustable fabric, as well as heated (optional). Not being containment, they allow you to get on and off the car easily but leave ergonomics to be desired, long journeys on the motorway make themselves felt.

There is no lack of technology, starting with the infotainment system which is offered in three levels: Media Control, Media Display and Media Nav. The first, entry level, consists of a single central screen assisted by a smartphone holder which, with a dedicated app, turns into a display for the infotainment system; the Media Display instead offers one 8 “screen with connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via cable; closes the Media Nav with the same system as the Media Display but with wireless connection plus two extra USB sockets and six speakers.

The safety systems are all level 2 and carefully chosen according to the preferences of the Dacia user: there is the Cruise control (non-adaptive), the emergency braking system (pre-crash), Hill Assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear sensors and rear parking camera.

Jogger can accommodate up to seven passengers, thanks to the arrangement of the rows of seats in an amphitheater the visibility for the driver is excellent. Cargo space is phenomenal: it ranges from 829 to 2,094 liters (with 5 seats folded down) while it drops to 699 liters in the 7-seater Jogger with the seats in the last row that can, however, be released in a few moves in order to obtain the lost space. Obviously, opting for the 7-seater configuration sacrifices almost all the capacity that collapses to 212 liters, so the roof rails come in handy to offer extra space, perhaps with a Thule-type glove box.

How to drive

Jogger offers a relaxed, soft yet not very soundproof ride. The driving position is optimal in SUV style thanks to the numerous adjustments of the steering wheel and seat.

The abundant ground clearance (about 20 cm) and a soft suspension setting allow the car, despite the only front-wheel drive provided, to tackle rough terrain such as dirt and gravel without problems and with maximum comfort. However, this is not synonymous with imprecise driving: thanks to the CMF-B platform, a huge step forward has been made, the Jogger never exceeds in roll when changing direction and the load shifts are contained, even if the driver will have to do. with a soft and heavily geared steering wheel.

While waiting to see the Dacia range in electrified version starting from 2023Jogger comes with a double offer: a 999 cc three-cylinder petrol engine with 110 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque and a 100 HP bi-fuel LPG version (always using the 1.0 Turbo) able to easily overcome 1,000 km of autonomy thanks to the help of double tank of 40 liters for gas and 50 liters for petrol. Both versions are only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Thanks to a very low weight for the category, we are talking about just under 1,200kg, fuel consumption is more than excellent and absolutely do not regret the absence of a diesel engine.

In about 200 km of test drive we found one average of 6.3 l / 100 km in the petrol version and just 8.3 l / 100 of LPG consumption for the bi-fuel variant. Very good figures that confirm the theory that a lower weight allows to contain CO2 emissions.

Although the volume of the thermal engines is small, Jogger is still lively, the first four gears have a rather short ratio to favor city driving, while the fifth and sixth are perfect for the motorway even if we admit that the extension, especially in uphill, puts this car in crisis a bit.

The Dacia offer

Dacia strongly believes in Jogger and we immediately appreciated the goodness of this project that offers a practically unbeatable quality / practicality / price ratio. Suffice it to say that 500 copies of the Jogger were sold in Italy without the car being available in dealerships, just to understand the impact it had on customers. In March it will finally arrive in official dealerships and will be available with four versions for both endothermic versions.

It starts with Essential from € 14,650a package that only offers the five-seater option, while Comfort from 16,450 euros It already has Media Display and Cruise Control as standard and can be configured to 7 seats (optional from 750 euros).

They close Extremecurrently the most popular version, at a price of 17,300 euros with rear camera, keyless entry and automatic climate together with Extreme Upfull-optional variant and with a customer benefit of 350 euros.

This latest version also includes the Up & Go offer by Dacia che guarantees delivery times between 30 and 40 daysreally crazy numbers if you think that in this historical moment everyone, both premium and entry level brands, has enormous difficulties in delivering the product.