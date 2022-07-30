7 series that are political, although at first glance they may not seem so | Entertainment

Series on political issues have always been on television and now on platforms like Netflix or HBO Max. Long before “The Crown” and “House of Cards” hit the small screen and dazzled us, viewers were able to see legendary series on this subject such as “Yes, Minister” and “Tanner ’88”.

However, many of them can be framed within this genre but without being as explicit as the ones we are commenting on. They approach politics, corruption or the struggle of various powers from other points of view or in a totally new way for the viewer.

That is why in this report we will delve into 7 series of always and others somewhat newer that mask, some more than others, political plots and everything that can come to wrap this world.

7 series that are political, although at first glance they may not seem so:

Years and Years (2019)

This drama mixed with comedy points, follows a totally normal family and its course over 15 years, with all the advances, especially at the technological level that can happen. We are facing a series very similar in some points to the great Black Mirror.

However, this proposal from HBO Max (now from Movistar Plus+) is more chilling since puts us in a quite feasible position since the dangers not only come from the use we give to this technology, but also present situations that already exist in the contemporary world and do not depend exclusively on us.

Topics such as populism, protests, strikes, major crises, corrupt media and their fake news, electrical and technological blackouts, superpowers and uncontrolled politics are going to flood this great series that has only one season that really goes to give for a lot.

highlight that each chapter develops a different year. The most worrying thing is that all the situations that arise have already occurred somewhere in the Western world in recent times.

The Handmaid’s Tale (2017)

This series of great worldwide success, tells us Gilead dystopia, a fictional town in the United States, facing environmental disasters and a declining birth rate. It is ruled by a twisted fundamentalist and elitist group that seeks a return to traditional values.

On the other side are the few remaining fertile women, totally subjugated. Offred, our protagonist, played by an award-winning Elisabeth Moss, is a servant in the Commander’s house, one more of the women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world.

In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between the Commanders, their cruel wives, the domestic Marthas and their companions, where anyone can be a spy for Gilead, all with one goal: survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

It is going for its season 4 and you can see it on HBO Max.

Borgen (2010)

For those who love intrigue, we are leaving with a Scandinavian series, the multi-award winning Borgen series. this one will continue the rise of the first female Prime Minister Birgitte Nyborg and everything that you can already imagine is going on around this appointment.

One of the most interesting aspects of the series is the development of how Birgitte will approach her career and family life facing the double standard that women are not capable of dealing with these “manly” issues and thus make us understand how unfair it is that you have to deal with these issues while men in your position don’t.

It will fight to stay in power without compromising its principles and ideals, facing attacks not only from the left and the right, but also from its own cabinet and the press.

This drama perfectly combines the political intrigue with unexpected twists that will keep you glued to the screen chapter after chapter. This series was acclaimed for its originality, its strong female characters, and its portrayal of Danish politics.

All three seasons are available on Netflix.

Veeep (2012)

We are facing a brilliant political satire from HBO Max describing the inner workings of the office of the vice president, and later the president. Starring Selina Meyers, she is known for her vulgarity, contempt for those around her, and her voracious appetite.

In addition to showing the inner workings of the American government, the personal life of our protagonist is explored, including her strained relationships with her daughter and her ex-husband.

Just to say that you will surely be horrified to learn that many political insiders have described it as the most accurate portrait of the American government on television.

There are seven very light seasons to watch that will surely hook you. You have them available on HBO Max.

The Wire (2002)

“The Wire” is widely regarded as one of the best tv series of all time by offering us an insight into various Baltimore institutions and their relationship with law enforcement.

This series, by focusing on the human figures trapped in this broken system, shows us how and why this happens, and can continue to happen even as much as some try to bring about change.

paint a deeply pessimistic general picture, without ever giving up the personal stories it contains, which also keep us tied to the plot.

Throughout its five seasons, the series analyzes the illegal drug trade, the port system, the government, the city’s bureaucracy and, of course, the media. You can watch it on HBO Max.

The Last Kingdom (2015)

Let’s go with a series in the pure “Game of Thrones” style that could perfectly be included in this report, but what better than giving the opportunity to series that you may not know and that are just as good and address politics from another point of view.

Well then, we go to the year 872 in which many of the separate kingdoms of what is now England have fallen to the invading Danish, leaving the great kingdom of Wessex alone. This is the context in which our protagonist, Uhtred, will have to develop.

And it is that this, of Saxon origin, is captured by the Danes and raised as one of their own. So here we have the problem. A war context in which he will be forced to choose between his native country and the town in which he grew up.

The Vikings, eager to take more land, and the English native peoples or, more correctly, the Saxons, who wish to keep the land they have. Uhtred must navigate between two watersclaim what is yours as you watch a new nation rise.

We leave you the link to its five seasons on Netflix.

Body Guard (2018)

Finally, we go to the corridors where everything happens. Bodyguard tells the fictional story of David Budd, a British Army war veteran suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

After helping foil a terrorist attack, Budd is assigned as Home Secretary Julia Montague’s top protection officer, despite the fact that she hates it. Trying to hide it, Budd he is torn between his dedication to work, his political ideals and fixing his shattered and complex life family.

To all this we must add more action: new terrorist attacks that our protagonist will try to uncover since a great conspiracy is behind it made up of a network of police corruption and organized crime.

We leave you the link to your season so you can watch it on Netflix.