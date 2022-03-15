7 series that we recommend if you have been left wanting more and where to watch them in streaming

The endless wait is over: the sixth season of ‘Outlander’ has finally arrived. Since March 7, each new chapter can be viewed weekly from Movistar+ to catch up with Claire, Jamie and the rest of the Frasers.

If you are one of those who air the new chapters as soon as possible and you stay down until the next ones, it is very possible that you need to fill the existential void with more content that has that kind of aftertaste. So here we throw you several proposals if you have already seen everything there is to see from ‘Outlander’ and where they are available in streaming.

‘The Discovery of the Witches’





‘The Discovery of the Witches’ it’s also a fantasy-tinged drama with a somewhat complicated central romance. Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) is a historian and witch who discovers a mysterious manuscript detailing the origin of many species, including humans and magical beings. With the help of Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), a vampire and geneticist, both begin to investigate the secrets of this strange document.

In addition to plots related to alchemy, a romance that includes enmity between two factions and a lot of magic, the second season also has its dose of time travel transporting us to London in the 16th century. The three seasons of this British series are available on Movistar+.

‘Downton Abbey’





This is one of the quintessential British period dramas, although it also sometimes plays very closely with the limits of the soap opera.) ‘Downton Abbey’ takes place in a different time than ‘Outlander’, at the beginning of the 20th century, but it does have a similar tone in terms of historical recreation.

‘Downton Abbey’ focuses on the Crawley family and their servants, in the midst of different intrigues, romances and historical events. It also has a very large cast led by female characters, beautiful photography and setting… and with Maggie Smithwhich eats all the scenes it’s in.

All six seasons of the British drama can be seen on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and a second film will be released soon to continue the family’s story.

‘The ministry of time’





If time travel is your favorite part of ‘Outlander’, this is the perfect proposal. ‘The Ministry of Time’ has been one of the great surprises of Spanish production with its mixture of science fiction and history.

This Spanish series focuses on the secret (and fictional?) Ministry of Time and its officials, who they make sure that no one uses history for their own benefit. Through some doors, the agents of the Ministry can travel to different times and be part of historical events and meet their protagonists.

The four seasons of ‘The Ministry of Time’ They can be seen in full on HBO Max.

‘Black Sails’





We return to the “historical” dramas with ‘Black Sails’ the Starz series that serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s ‘Treasure Island’ and that focuses on the first years as a pirate of Long John Silver (Luke Arnold) and how the feared Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) got his legendary treasure.

‘Black Sails’ It has a cast full of fantastic female characters and a surprisingly diverse LGBT+ representation. The series counts with four action-packed seasons and a story carefully woven around its protagonists while these defiantly face the British Empire. And let’s see, yes, it’s Startz, so you can also expect a lot of adult content.

As a curiosity, season 3 of ‘Outlander’ borrowed some of the ships from the pirate series, so it is possible that some decorations sound familiar to you. ‘Black Sails’ is available in full on RakutenTV and on StarzPlay through Prime Video.

‘Carnival Row’





One of the most interesting features of ‘Outlander’ is its mixture of history and magic, so ‘Carnival Row’ and its own reinvention of the folklore and mythology of fairies and magical creatures is also a perfect proposal if you are interested in this aspect of the series. .

‘Carnival Row’ is set in Victorian London, with steampunk overtones and urban fantasy. We also get a cross-factional romance, as a human detective (Orlando Bloom) and a fairy (Cara Delevigne) begin to investigate a series of unsolved murders that could test the growing tensions between the citizens of London. .

The first season is available on Amazon Prime Video, and the second is expected to arrive on the streaming platform in 2022.

‘Versailles’





‘Versailles’ is another palatial period drama that delves deep into the political intrigues of the French court during the reign of Louis XIVspecifically around the history of the Palace of Versailles.

Sometimes it lacks the good rhythm and character development of ‘Outlander’, but it is still a historical drama that is not lacking in hook and that can boast of some dazzling locations and settings. The first season of ‘Versailles’ is available on Movistar+ and the three complete seasons on Netflix.

‘The White Queen’





We jump from one period drama about one royal family to another, though ‘The White Queen’ it focuses more on the history of the British nobility. Specific, is squarely framed in the Wars of the Roses from the perspective of several female characters.

Much of the central conflict revolves around the romance between Edward IV (Max Irons) and Elizabeth Woodville (Rebekah Ferguson), whom he takes as his wife even though her family fought on the opposite side during the war. In addition to drama, it also has its doses of intrigue, witchcraft and mysticism. Although certain historical events and their creation must be taken with tweezers, it is still a limited series that hooks from the first moment.

‘The White Queen’ and its sequels ‘The White Princess’ and ‘The Spanish Princess’ are available on HBO Max.