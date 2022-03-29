7 smartphones cheaper than the iPhone SE 3

The myth of iPhone SE as Apple’s “cheap” mobile is not such, if you don’t believe it, just look at this list of smartphones cheaper than the iPhone SE 3 that you can buy right now. Devices with powerful processors, good batteries, bigger screens and better cameras, for less than what you’d pay for the smallest iPhone on the market.

As you can imagine, this list is made up of android devicessince certainly, within the Apple universe, the iPhone SE 3 is the cheapest of them, although when it comes out of its bubble the story is different.

TCL 10 Pro

We are going to start this count with a device that has a better price than the iPhone SE 3, but also has different specifications that could surpass it in many aspects and it is about the TCL 10 Pro .

We start with your screen, which is a 6.82-inch panel with HD+ resolutionnotably larger than the iPhone SE 3. The design is full screen and fingerprint reader under the screen.

In terms of performance, we see that it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and with internal storage capacity of 128 GB. In the battery section, we find a 4,500mAh capacity and 18W fast charging.

Turning to the cameras, we see that this mobile has a four camera system on the back: the main sensor is 64 megapixels with an aperture of f / 1.79, a super wide angle of 16 megapixels with an aperture of f / 2.4, a macro of 5 megapixels and an aperture of f / 2.2, in addition to a telephoto of 2 megapixels with f/1.8 aperture.

OnePlus North 5G

We continue in the list of phones that are cheaper than the iPhone SE 3 and we have reached the OnePlus North 5G . This terminal is clearly larger than the Apple mobile, although its processor is a little smaller, it surpasses it in many other aspects and with a lower price.

We start with its screen, which is a 6.44-inch Full HD + panel. Its all-screen design and with a small module for the front camera makes the iPhone SE 3 much better in this regard, since it allows a better use of space.

In terms of performance, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processorwhich is accompanied by 6 and 12 GB of RAM, also has an internal storage capacity of 128 GB and 256 GB respectively, depending on the version.

The battery has a capacity of 4,115 mAh and a 30 W fast charging system. It includes dual-band WiFi, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, Qualcomm aptX HD and NFC.

The main camera is a system of four sensors: one 48 megapixel main lens Sony IMX586 with f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Galaxy A52

We now turn to a model that could be the natural rival of the iPhone SE 3 when faced with Samsung and is the Galaxy A52 . This terminal has a large 6.5-inch OLED screen with FullHD + resolution.

In terms of performance, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor accompanied by a 6 GB RAM memory and with a storage capacity of 128 GB and 256 GB depending on the version. The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and also includes a fast charge of 25 W.

Moving on to the cameras section, we find a four-chamber system. It is made up of a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel bokeh with f/2.4 aperture. /2.4.

Realme GT Neo 2

We advance in our count of phones cheaper than the iPhone SE 3 and we reach the Realme GT Neo 2 . This terminal comes with a robust 6.62-inch screen with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, which you cannot find in the Apple terminal.

The included processor is a Snapdragon 870 chip which is accompanied by 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, also includes 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage capacity.

One of the aspects that stands out in this phone is its powerful autonomy, it comes with a 5,000mAh battery and while its fast charging system is 65 W.

The camera includes an assembly that is composed of three sensorsa 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

motorcycle g100

We are now going with a device that is also bigger than the iPhone SE 3, but also cheaper and it is the motorcycle g100 . We start with its screen, it is a 6.7-inch panel with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. With a fairly elegant, but basic design.

In the autonomy segment, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processorwhich is accompanied by 8 GB RAM and has an internal storage capacity of 128 GB.

Its battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, but it also has a fast charge of 20 W. It has 5G connectivity, it also includes WiFi 6 and its port is USB Type-C. The operating system is Android 11.

Its main camera is composed of a triple sensor assembly: a 64-megapixel main with f / 1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel wide angle with f / 2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is 16 megapixels with an aperture of f / 2.2 and 8 megapixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Another mobile that is cheaper than the iPhone SE 3 is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 . This terminal has already been on the market for some time, but it is still a good alternative due to its capacity, configuration and autonomy, all for a really low price.

Let’s start with its screen, which is clearly larger than that of the iPhone SE 3, with a size of 6.5-inch FullHD+ and also has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The processor it comes with is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipwhich is accompanied by a 4 GB RAM memory and has an internal storage capacity of 64 GB.

In terms of performance, we see that it has a 5,000mAh battery and also a 33 W fast charging system. It has WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth and LTE connectivity.

Turning to the camera, we see that it has a system of four sensors, headed by a 48-megapixel main sensora wide angle of 8 megapixels and two telephotos of 2 megapixels each.

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro

We close this list phones that are cheaper than the iPhone SE 3 with the Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro a terminal that has remained at the top of its range and offers excellent value for money.

has a 6.67-inch IPS screen with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz update rate, in addition, its design is quite wide, almost without bezels, which allows you to make much better use of space.

In terms of performance, we see that this terminal has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor accompanied by 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM depending on the version, in addition to including an internal storage capacity of 128 GB and 256 GB depending on the chosen model.

The battery of this device has a capacity of 5,160 mAh and it also includes a 33 W fast charging system. It has 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5 and NFC.

Going to the system cameras, we find four sensors: the main sensor is 48 megapixels with an aperture of f / 1.79, a wide angle of 8 megapixels with an aperture of f / 2.2, a macro of 2 megapixels with an aperture of f / 2.4 and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels with an aperture of f/2.4.

As you can see, all these devices are priced less than the iPhone SE 3but they are also larger mobiles, in some cases with better storage capacity, better charging and also with more robust camera systems than the Apple terminal camera.

