7 stars who will turn 50

Always so seductive and sexy, these stars are experiencing an important milestone this year: they are celebrating their 50th anniversary!

Here are 7 stars who will be entering their 50s:

1) Idris Elba



Fortune smiled on the Brit after he played a drug lord on the show TheWire and the Scandinavian god Heimdall in the Marvel universe, notably in the trilogy Thor. Now one of the highest-paid actors in America, Idris will star in the thriller miniseries hi-jack, and according to his fans, he should consider being the next James Bond, even if he says he is too old to take on this role. We’re not too sure about that!

2) Cameron Diaz



The lovely and bubbly Californian was catapulted to stardom in 1994 with her debut film, The Maskand comedy There’s Something About Mary, four years later. Officially retired from the Hollywood scene since 2018, the ex-actress is the mother of a two-year-old daughter named Raddix (whom she had through a surrogate mother with rocker Benji Madden) and has her own brand of wine. organic, Avaline.

3) Gabrielle Union



Definitely, everything succeeds with the star! Actress, best-selling author, fashion-forward designer and activist, Gabrielle found her first success playing a cheerleading in the movie bring it on, in 2000, and is still in top form 22 years later. His secret? “Water, tequila and limits,” she wrote on Twitter, with the humor that we know her. Whether she was serious or not, the 50-year-old actress is obviously doing what it takes to look 30!

4) Ben Affleck



Hard to believe 25 years have passed since he conquered Hollywood and won the Best Screenplay Oscar for the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, written in collaboration with his friend Matt Damon. More recently, Ben has overcome his alcohol addiction and has never looked so radiant. The icing on the cake? The love story he rekindled with Jennifer Lopez in May 2021, 17 years after their breakup.

5) Sofia Vergara



A very popular host in her native country in the late 1990s, the Colombian found a gold mine by joining the series Modern Family, in 2009, to finally earn a fee of $ 500,000 per episode and become the highest paid actress on television. Sofía is now a judge on the show America’s Got Talent and pockets 10 million per season. Its unalterable charm continues to operate!

6) Josh Duhamel



The interpreter of Leo in the series All My Childrenin the late 1990s, and William Lennox in the franchise transformers has lost none of its sex appeal. When the Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy — in which Josh played superhero The Utopian — was canceled a month after it began airing, he posted a shirtless selfie, stating, “When you get dumped, you have to know how to sell yourself.” This gave good results, as he managed to land a role in the romantic comedy Shotgun Weddingwhich will also star Jennifer Lopez.

7) Selma Blair



Following his remarkable appearances in the films Cruel Intentionsin 1999, and Legally Blondein 2001, Selma became a celebrity in the momentum of blockbusters Hellboyreleased in 2004 and 2008. Knowing that she had multiple sclerosis in 2018, the Michigan native was combative in speaking about her battle with the disease in a recent autobiography, titled Mean Babyand a new documentary, Introduction, Selma Blair. “I’m still here, she said, and I’m doing well.”

