7 Strangers at the El Royale movie tonight on TV: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

7 Strangers at El Royale is the film tonight on TV on Sunday 24 October 2021 broadcast in the late evening on Rai 4.

7 Strangers at the El Royale film at the cinema: fact sheet

GENRE: Thriller

YEAR: 2018

DIRECTOR: Drew Goddard

CAST: Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges, Nick Offerman, Cailee Spaeny, Jon Hamm, Cynthia Erivo, Lewis Pullman, Manny Jacinto, Mark O’Brien

DURATION: 130 minutes

7 Strangers at the El Royale film at the cinema: plot

Seven strangers, each with a past to hide and a secret to protect, meet at El Royale on Lake Tahoe, a mysterious and dilapidated hotel on the California-Nevada border. The night of their meeting will be a decisive moment: everyone will have one last, fateful possibility of redemption.

7 Strangers at the El Royale film at the cinema: review

The film is a thriller full of mystery and incredibly captivating. The cast of actors is stellar and their acting is solid from start to finish. The structure of the film is fresh and often the director articulates the plot with non-linear narratives and with scenes taken from multiple points of view and a story that develops with plots in the plot. Interesting is the use of framing through a mirror that shows the character looking at himself and at the same time showing the viewer what the character is looking at and then his reaction. The most energetic scenes are accompanied by an incredible soundtrack, with classics from the 60s, which create a perfect atmosphere to develop the characters and convey their emotions. The film is a bit long, but time passes well. Viewing is recommended.

7 Strangers at the El Royale film at the cinema: curiosity

Shooting for the film began on January 29, 2018 in Vancouver,[2] and continued in Burnaby the following February.

Chris Hemsworth had to lose 25-30 pounds of weight to star in this movie.

El Royale is located off the famous Cal Neva Resort and Casino which was once owned by Frank Sinatra.

Russell Crowe was originally cast for a role. He eventually dropped out and was replaced by Jon Hamm

