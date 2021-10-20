News

7 strangers in El Royale: plot, cast, curiosities about the film

Is titled 7 unknown in El Royale and is a thriller, released in cinemas starting from 25 October 2018, directed by Drew Goddard and that will be broadcast Tuesday 19 October 2021 in prime time at 21.20 on Rai 4. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

7 unknown to El Royale: the cast

In the cast of the film 7 unknown in El Royale, we find the presence of the following actors: Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges, Nick Offerman, Cailee Spaeny, Jon Hamm, Cynthia Erivo, Lewis Pullman, Manny Jacinto, Mark O’Brien.


7 strangers in El Royale: the plot

1969. The brightly decorated El Royale Motor Hotel straddles the California-Nevada border just outside Tahoe has seen better days: almost simultaneously four people check-in – they are the only four guests – all assisted by the only employee of the hotel, Miles Miller.

The four are: the southern peddler, Laramie Seymour Sullivan, stereotyped and brazen in his profession; the elderly Catholic priest father Daniel Flynn showing the first signs of Alzheimer’s; the distressed black singer Darlene Sweet, who has a concert in nearby Reno and an angry young hippie who refuses to divulge her name.

They all seem to have a specific reason for choosing El Royale, other than the simple need for a place to stay. The true stories of the four plus that of Miles are intertwined with what is happening, influenced by the dirty secrets of the structure. What happens among the five can also be influenced by others who are seeking one or more of the five, helping them or reclaiming them for their own nefarious purposes.

Chris Hemsworth

7 strangers in El Royale: some curiosities about the film

The role of Miles Miller was offered to Tom Holland – the face of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but the young actor turned down the job. Hotel El Royale is inspired by the casino Cal Neva Resort and Casino which was owned by Frank Sinatra. At the Saturn Awards, the film starring Chris Hemsworth won the award for Best Thriller Movie.

